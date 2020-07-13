Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Growth, Size, Segments and Future Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Information Report by Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing), by Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining), by Application (Human–Machine Interface, Semi-autonomous Driving, Autonomous Driving) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Overview

The advent of autonomous cars, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility has been nothing short of an achievement for the automotive industry. Artificial intelligence has been the key enabler of these trends as they inherently rely on artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is playing a vital role in the development of the automotive industry as it creates numerous opportunities for the development of various underlying key technologies. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an in-depth report on the global Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market, covering the various pertinent trend and patterns that can impact the growth of the market till 2023. MRFR’s analysis has projected a CAGR of 10% in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.

The major players in the automotive industry and various technology giants are collaborating to accelerate the development of automotive AI. Automotive OEMs are progressively investing in Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence as it enables them to collectively improve their performance through the improvements in processes and progress in new driver/ vehicle features. Both advanced

driver assistant systems (ADAS) or autonomous driving (AD) are the contribution of artificial intelligence to the automotive industry. AI has the ability to mimic the cognitive functions of the human mind and is capable of solving problems independently. Beyond autonomous vehicles, AI has the ability to make cars more convenient and safer due to which automakers have exhibited heightened interest in the integration of the technology.

Other factors which are backing the growth of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market include progress in interrelated technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques, which allow integration of AI in automobiles. Increased demand for driver and passenger personalization is also a crucial factor. Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence allows anomaly and object detection, driverless cars, trucks, gesture recognition, predictive maintenance, on-road customer service, and others.

Competitive Landscape

General Motors Company (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), BMW AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (US), Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden), Tesla Inc. (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea), and Uber Technologies Inc. (US) are the key players in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.

Industry Updates

June 2019 – Volvo, a Swedish multinational manufacturing company and Nvidia, an American technology company, have entered into a partnership to collaborate on AI technology for self-driving vehicles. By incorporation of AI to its trucks, Volvo aims to disrupt the public and freight transport industry.

Segmentation

The Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market has been segmented based on technology, process, application.

By technology, the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market has been segmented into machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, context awareness, and natural language processing.

By process, the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market has been segmented into image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining.

By application, the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market has been segmented into semi-autonomous driving, human-machine interface, and autonomous driving.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is likely to dominate the global Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. The clustering of major market leaders in the region is a key factor driving the growth of the North America market. The US has been a frontrunner in the adoption of autonomous vehicles which provides lucrative growth opportunities to the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. Moreover, various technology, as well as automotive giants, are forming partnerships to fuel the development of Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence, which will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Europe too is a prominent revenue generator in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. The automotive manufacturers present in the region are actively engaged in the incorporation of advanced technologies in the automotive sector. Substantial investment in AI along with a growing preference for autonomous vehicles, has fostered the market growth. The UK is a key contributor to the Europe market.

