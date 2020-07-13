Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market 2020 Scope, Prediction, Key Players, Size, Share and Forecast 2026 | AGCO, Kverneland, John Deere

“

In Depth Market Research Report on Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Competitive Landscape, Regional Demands, Trends and Forecast 2026.

The following report is a comprehensive market research study offered by Market Research Port on the Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market. The report has an in-depth and insightful look at the market trends, the key players operating in the market, future growth prospects, regional analysis, international markets, facts & figures, investment opportunities and more. The report has been expertly compiled to provide you a macro and micro-level look at the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market right up till the year of 2026. The report contains primary and secondary research and does a quantitative analysis. One of the key advantage you will find with Market Research Port’s research studies is that you also get a close look at international markets and their scope for growth and investment in those markets.

Also, there is a detailed look at all the major players in the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market. Their market share, their strategies, their new products, and their expected growth can be found in this market research report. These companies have been carefully studied, and their strategies and behavior in the market has been analyzed closely. The moves made by these companies tend to have a huge impact on the overall market. Therefore, predicting their moves is also a great way to understand what is going to happen in the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market. You can use this information to your advantage to make smart investments or business decisions, or for any other purposes, you deem fit.

Major Companies Covered:

AGCO, Kverneland, John Deere, CLAAS, Kuhn, CNH Industrial, MaterMacc, SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF), Kubota, Mascar, Daedong, Eicher Tractors, Alamo, PreetTractors, Escorts, Bucher, Argo, Angad Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Amazone H. Dreyer

Market Research Report is Further Divided into The Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Farm Tractors, Harvesting Machinery, Planting & Fertilizing Machinery, Haying Machinery, Livestock Machinery, Plowing & Cultivating Machinery, Other Agricultural Equipment, Parts & Attachments

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Livestock Management, Farm Management

Regions Mentioned in the Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.5 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026

1.5.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Value

1.5.3 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2021 to 2026

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Regions

2.3.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.1.1 2015-2020 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

3.1.2 2015-2020 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

3.2.1 2015-2020 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 North America Market

3.2.3 East Asia Market

3.2.4 Europe Market

3.2.5 South Asia Market

3.2.6 Southeast Asia Market

3.2.7 Middle East Market

3.2.8 Africa Market

3.2.9 Oceania Market

3.2.10 South America Market

3.2.11 Rest of the World Market

Chapter 4 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.3 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.4 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.5 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.7 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.8 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.9 Oceania Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.10 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

Chapter 5 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.1.1 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

5.2 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

5.3 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

5.4 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

5.4.1 United States Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5.4.2 Canada Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5.4.3 Mexico Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 6 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.1.1 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

6.2 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

6.3 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6.4 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

6.4.1 China Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

6.4.2 Japan Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

6.4.3 South Korea Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 7 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

7.1.1 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

7.3 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Germany Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 UK Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 France Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Italy Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Russia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Spain Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.7 Netherlands Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.8 Switzerland Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.9 Poland Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 8 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

8.1 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

8.1.1 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

8.2 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

8.3 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

8.4 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

8.4.1 India Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8.4.2 Pakistan Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8.4.3 Bangladesh Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

9.1 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

9.1.1 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

9.3 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

9.4 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

9.4.1 Indonesia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.2 Thailand Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.3 Singapore Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.4 Malaysia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.5 Philippines Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.6 Vietnam Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.7 Myanmar Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 10 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

10.1 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

10.1.1 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

10.3 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

10.4.1 Turkey Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Iran Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 United Arab Emirates Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.5 Israel Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.6 Iraq Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.7 Qatar Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.8 Kuwait Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.9 Oman Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 11 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

11.1 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

11.1.1 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

11.2 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

11.3 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

11.4 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

11.4.1 Nigeria Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.2 South Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.3 Egypt Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.4 Algeria Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.5 Morocco Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 12 Oceania Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

12.1 Oceania Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

12.2 Oceania Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

12.3 Oceania Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

12.4 Oceania Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

12.4.1 Australia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

12.4.2 New Zealand Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 13 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Analysis

13.1 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

13.1.1 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Under COVID-19

13.2 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

13.3 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

13.4 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries

13.4.1 Brazil Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.2 Argentina Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.3 Columbia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.4 Chile Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.5 Venezuela Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.6 Peru Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.7 Puerto Rico Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.8 Ecuador Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Business

14.1 AGCO

14.1.1 AGCO Company Profile

14.1.2 AGCO Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.1.3 AGCO Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.2 Kverneland

14.2.1 Kverneland Company Profile

14.2.2 Kverneland Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.2.3 Kverneland Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.3 John Deere

14.3.1 John Deere Company Profile

14.3.2 John Deere Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.3.3 John Deere Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.4 CLAAS

14.4.1 CLAAS Company Profile

14.4.2 CLAAS Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.4.3 CLAAS Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.5 Kuhn

14.5.1 Kuhn Company Profile

14.5.2 Kuhn Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.5.3 Kuhn Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.6 CNH Industrial

14.6.1 CNH Industrial Company Profile

14.6.2 CNH Industrial Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.6.3 CNH Industrial Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.7 MaterMacc

14.7.1 MaterMacc Company Profile

14.7.2 MaterMacc Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.7.3 MaterMacc Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.8 SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF)

14.8.1 SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF) Company Profile

14.8.2 SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF) Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.8.3 SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF) Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.9 Kubota

14.9.1 Kubota Company Profile

14.9.2 Kubota Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.9.3 Kubota Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.10 Mascar

14.10.1 Mascar Company Profile

14.10.2 Mascar Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.10.3 Mascar Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.11 Daedong

14.11.1 Daedong Company Profile

14.11.2 Daedong Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.11.3 Daedong Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.12 Eicher Tractors

14.12.1 Eicher Tractors Company Profile

14.12.2 Eicher Tractors Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.12.3 Eicher Tractors Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.13 Alamo

14.13.1 Alamo Company Profile

14.13.2 Alamo Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.13.3 Alamo Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.14 PreetTractors

14.14.1 PreetTractors Company Profile

14.14.2 PreetTractors Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.14.3 PreetTractors Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.15 Escorts

14.15.1 Escorts Company Profile

14.15.2 Escorts Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.15.3 Escorts Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.16 Bucher

14.16.1 Bucher Company Profile

14.16.2 Bucher Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.16.3 Bucher Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.17 Argo

14.17.1 Argo Company Profile

14.17.2 Argo Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.17.3 Argo Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.18 Angad Tractors

14.18.1 Angad Tractors Company Profile

14.18.2 Angad Tractors Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.18.3 Angad Tractors Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.19 Mahindra & Mahindra

14.19.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

14.19.2 Mahindra & Mahindra Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.19.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.20 Amazone H. Dreyer

14.20.1 Amazone H. Dreyer Company Profile

14.20.2 Amazone H. Dreyer Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Product Specification

14.20.3 Amazone H. Dreyer Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter 15 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

15.2.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

15.2.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

15.2.3 North America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.4 East Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.5 Europe Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.6 South Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.7 Southeast Asia Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.8 Middle East Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.9 Africa Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.10 Oceania Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.11 South America Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.3 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.1 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.2 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.3 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.4 Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

15.5 Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Forecast Under COVID-19

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

