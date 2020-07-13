Factors Driving the Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market

The recently published research report by Research Dive reflects on the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the global portable oxygen kit industry. This is a professional and all-inclusive research articulated by specialists by evaluating the major growth driving factors, important regional market situations, future opportunities and scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Highlights of the Report:

A significant growth has been recorded by the global portable oxygen kit market in the recent years. The report reveals that the global portable oxygen kit industry is estimated to garner a revenue of $2871.3 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has helped the growth of the market in a fairly positive way. During the crisis, the market has collected a revenue of $1655.6 Million owing to the importance of portable oxygen kit in treatment of respiratory disorders and asthma.

Factors Driving the Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

As per the estimation of our analyst, the rising adoption of portable oxygen kit by the hospitals, home first aids and ambulances along with its properties such as anti-corrosive, low maintenance and lightweight are attributing to the growth of the global portable oxygen kit industry during this hard time.

Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth.

One of the top exporters of oxygen-based products, Oxy99 has partnered with ING. L. & A. Boschi. With this collaboration they have developed a light weight and portable oxygen kit which is very useful for breathlessness, sports recoveries, hangover and fatigue. So, such collaborations will lead to the portable oxygen kit industry in getting a positive response from its consumers.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global portable oxygen kit market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic. Some of the significant organizations are mainly focusing on R&D and product launching to stay safe for the post-pandemic impact of the COVID-19.

Global governments support the manufacturing and distribution of industrial oxygen for medical use. For example, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has authorized the industrial oxygen manufacturers to start producing medical oxygen because of the outbreak of the pandemic disease COVID-19. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has already loosened the strict standards for oxygen manufacturers. Such important aspects that give emerging entrants and existing leaders on the portable oxygen kit market attractive options.

