Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Outlook 2020 with COVID-19 Impact, Size, Scope and Forecast by 2027 | Key Players – Oracle Corp., BuildingIQ, Inc., Capgemini SE, Energysavvy Inc., Infosys Ltd, SAP SE,

Global Energy & Utilities analytics market was valued at USD 290.25 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 1022.65million by 2027 at a CAGR 24.5%.
Energy and utilities analytics are defined as process of collecting electrical data and applying sophisticated analytical software. It is simple source collection of electrical data which is also known as master meter.
Increase in demand for energy is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global energy and utilities analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for greener environment will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in demand from consumer side to know their energy consumption pattern will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in adoption of energy consumption pattern analysis software in various industries will drive the market growth in near future.
Market Restraints
However, data security concern is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global energy and utilities analytics market growth. Also, compatibility issues and skill gap will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BuildingIQ, Inc., Capgemini SE, Energysavvy Inc., Infosys Limited, SAP SE, SAS institute Inc., and Wegowise, Inc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Software
- Services
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
By Application
- Load Forecasting
- Meter Operation
- Demand Resporise
- Distribution Planning
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
