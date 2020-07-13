Elastography Imaging Market by Modality (Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Elastography), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, OB/GYN, Vascular, Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal)- Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Elastography Imaging Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Elastography Imaging Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Elastography Imaging Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Elastography Imaging Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Health ineers (Germany)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Canon Medical System Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Medison (South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. (China)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Esaote (Italy)

SuperSonic Imagine (France)

Resoundant (US)

“Ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

The elastography imaging market, by modality, has been categorized into ultrasound and magnetic resonance elastography, of which the ultrasound segment is the faster-growing segment. Ultrasound imaging involves the imaging of organs by exposing the anatomy to high-frequency sound waves.

“Europe is projected to hold the largest market share in the year 2018.”

Europe is estimated to be the largest regional market for elastography imaging, followed by North America. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the ongoing clinical research projects in elastography, the early commercialization of these devices in the region, and the significant healthcare expenditure across mature European countries.

#In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the elastography imaging market.

By Company Type : Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20% By Designation : C-level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others:40%

: C-level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others:40% By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Elastography Imaging Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Vanguards

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Partnerships

3.4 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the elastography imaging market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of modality, application, end user and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

