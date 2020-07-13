E-Prescribing Market 2020: Research Analysis, Strategies, Business Plan, Revenue & Forecast to 2026

Increase in focus on lowering down fraud and abuse of controlled substances, requirement to reduce escalating healthcare costs, and supportive government initiatives drive the global e-prescribing market.

The global electronic prescribing market in 2026 is expected to witness significant growth due to rise in need to focus toward reducing the fraud and abuse of controlled substances. This reduction is managed through electronic prescribing models that reduce the error defects and authorize the drug to its prescriber only.

The global e-prescribing market garnered $885.6 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $4.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Increasing pressure to minimize medical errors and Adverse Drug Events (ADEs) coupled with the need to keep a check on opioid prescriptions in countries such as the U.S. are expected to be the major factors driving market growth.

Based on component, the solutions segment held more than four-fifths of the total share of the global e-prescribing market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the requirement for integration of technological solutions that include healthcare IT and various other modules such as e-prescribing for economic and digital clinical health systems. However, the services segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the emergence of innovative systems that offer instant care and patient-centric services.

Based on deployment, the web and cloud-based segment accounted for the highest share of the global e-prescribing market, accounting for more than half of the total market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the need for modern IT infrastructure and focus toward integrating novel technologies into the existing infrastructure. The research also analyzes the on-premise segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global e-prescribing market, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to increase in adoption of e-prescription integrated systems and rise in adoption toward advanced healthcare technology products. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 24.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in per capita healthcare expenditure along with high population rate in Asia-Pacific countries.

Some of the key market players profiled in the e-prescribing market analysis include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, DrFirst.com, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., and Surescripts. Major players operating in this market have witnessed growth in demand for e-prescribing, especially due to its benefits such as improved patient safety, fewer medication errors due to handwritten prescriptions, fewer medication errors due to misunderstood phoned-in prescriptions, and less risk of lost or misplaced written prescriptions. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.

