Cell Counting Market Report Size, Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Industry SWOT Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions, Forecast to 2025 | Market Research Future

Global cell counting market was valued USD 8.47 billion in 2018 and likely to grow at a 5.8% CAGR between 2019- 2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Cell counts are vital to monitor cell health and proliferation rate, and assess immortalization or transformation. It is also important for seeding cells for subsequent experiments, infection or transfection, and preparing cell-based assays. Cell counting is widely used in research institutes, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

Various factors are adding to the global cell counting market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing use of automated hematology analyzers and high-throughput flow cytometry, development of improved image analysis and enhanced solutions, rising prevalence of blood disorders and target diseases, and increasing research and development expenditure. Additional factors adding market growth include new product launches and increasing use of cell counting instruments in neuroscience, immunology, and cancer biology.

On the contrary, product recalls, and the soaring price of advanced cell counting systems are factors that may limit the cell counting market growth over the forecast period.

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global cell counting market based on end user, application, and product.

By product, the global cell counting market is segmented into instruments and consumables. Of these, the consumables segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its repeated purchase over instrument products.

By applications, the global cell counting market is segmented into clinical and diagnostic applications, research applications, and others. Of these, the research application segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the increased funding for stem cell research.

By end user segments, the global cell counting market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, and others. Of these, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will have a major share in the market over the forecast period as they are largely used in the R&D of new drugs & therapies.

Based on region, the global cell counting market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling the cell counting market growth in the region include huge support from the government in the likes of grants and funds, availability of products that are technologically advanced, presence of well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, and rising prevalence of cancer.

The cell counting market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Factors propelling the cell counting market growth in the region include growing healthcare expenditure, the presence of top manufacturers, support and funding for the healthcare industry by government bodies, and increasing research and development.

The cell counting market in the APAC region will grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period for the increasing drug development researches and developing healthcare infrastructure.

The cell counting market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for limited development of healthcare facilities and low per capita disposable incomes.

Key players profiled in the global cell counting market report include Abbott Laboratories (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Logos Biosystems, Inc. (South Korea), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US). Industry players have incorporated several strategies to create a footprint in the market such as extensive research and development activities, strategic alliances, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures.

