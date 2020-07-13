Carbon Fiber Market Analysis with Latest Trends and Top Players – Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Plasan Carbon Composites, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. and Advanced Composites Inc.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Fiber Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Carbon Fiber Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Carbon Fiber Market

According to a new report published by Research Dive, titled,“North America Carbon Fiber Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025,”The North American Carbon Fiber Market was valued at US$ 1,001 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 2,331 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key Findings of North America Carbon Fiber Market:

North America carbon fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period

The U.S. is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the North American carbon fiber market size in terms of revenue, over the projected period

The composite carbon fiber held large share in 2017 and is projected to grow due to current trends and inclination towards them by 2025.

The Pan-based carbon fiber is projected to grow at higher CAGR due to increased demand and current trends in market.

The qualitative data in North America carbon fiber report aims on the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the North America carbon fiber industry while the quantitative data provides information of the size in terms of revenue.

Carbon Fiber is composed of carbon atoms that forms a crystal like structure when they bond. The demand for carbon fiber is higher in U.S. due to significant rise in demand from end-user industry. In addition, the carbon fiber market in North America is experiencing several growth opportunities due to increased investments by major key players towards the carbon fiber advancements. The aerospace & defense market occupied largest share and expected to grow at higher CAGR.

Carbon Fiber Market by End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Sports/Leisure

Wind Turbines

Molding & Compounds

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Civil Engineering

Marine

Pultrusion Misc.

Misc. Consumer

Sailing/Yacht Building

Others (Energy and Oil & Gas)

Increased penetration of carbon fiber components in automotive drives the market growth

The increased penetration of carbon fiber components in automotive drives the market growth. In addition, the government rules & regulations for controlling greenhouse gas emissions benefits the carbon fiber market. Moreover, the increased demand in aerospace and defense market for high-performance carbon fiber drives the growth of the market. Applications of carbon fiber in wind turbines and medical industry provides great opportunity for the carbon fiber market. However, the longer production cycle of carbon fiber and higher costs hamper the market growth.

Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material

PAN-based Carbon Fiber

Pitch-based & Rayon-based Carbon Fiber

Key Market Segmentation of Carbon Fiber Market

The market is segmented based on raw material into PAN-based and pitch-based & rayon-based carbon fiber. By type, it is segmented into continuous, long and short carbon fiber. By form the segmentation is done into composite and non-composite carbon fiber. By end-user it is categorized into aerospace & defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, mouldings & compounds, automotive, pressure vehicles, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. consumer, sailing/yacht building and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America in countries U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Key Market Players

The major key players operating in the North American carbon fiber industry include Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Plasan Carbon Composites, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. and Advanced Composites Inc. The North American companies are expanding their business in emerging markets to increase their regional footprint. The companies are adopting various strategies like mergers, collaboration, acquisition and agreement for business expansion and technological advancements.

