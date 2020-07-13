Automated Material Handling Market 2018 Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights

The recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global market is slated to acquire a significant market valuation at a moderate CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancements are poised to have an important role to play in the growth of the automated material handling market over the evaluation period. In addition, the increasing adoption of technologies such as IoT, IIoT, among others, is projected to drive the growth rate of the market in the nearby future.

The technology is comparatively newer and is likely to gain traction over the next couple of years. The market is also projected to acquire a decent valuation by the end of the review period. It is expected to witness high demand in the years to come. The expansion of the manufacturing industry is likely to propel the expansion of the automated material handling market in the foreseeable future. Also, its rising application over sectors such as automotive, healthcare, among others, is anticipated to open growth opportunities for the market players during the assessment period.

The governments are supporting the adoption of advanced technologies across industrial domains. This, in turn, is expected to catapult the automated material handling market on a rising trajectory. In addition to these factors, the rising inclination towards the adoption of Industry 4.0 is also predicted to favor the growth trajectory of the global market over the next couple of years. On the other hand, the price of the installation of these machines is too high, which can act a challenge to the market players of the global automated material handling market.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players identified by MRFR in the global market are Schaefer Holding International (Germany), Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Dematic (U.S.), Murata Machinery (Japan), Mecalux (Spain), Vanderlande Industries (U.S.), BEUMER Group (Germany), Swisslog AG (Switzerland), Kardex (Switzerland), Intelligrated (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global automated material handling market size has been conducted in four major regions, specifically the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa). The Asia Pacific is leading the global market on account of rapid industrialization and urban migration. In addition, factors such as low labor costs and supportive regulations have attracted capital by global leaders for setting up production units in the region. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth pattern of the automated material handling market over the next couple of years. In addition to these, the expansion of end-user industries is also slated to motivate the development of the regional market in the coming years.

Segmentation:

Based on the operation, the global automated material handling market has been divided into assembly, storage & transportation, packaging & distribution, waste management, and others.

Based on the software and services, the segmental analysis of the automated material handling market is bifurcated into Software (WMS- Warehouse management system and TMS- Transportation management system), and Services- (training, maintenance & repairs, and software up-gradation.

The global automated material handling market, on the basis of the application, has been segmented into healthcare, automotive, chemicals, foods & beverages, aviation, semiconductors and electronics, e -commerce, and others.

Based on the automated equipment, the automated material handling market has been segmented into automated guided vehicles, automated storage and retrieval system, automatic cranes, robotics systems conveyors, and others.

