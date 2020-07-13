Analyzing Impacts of Covid-19 on Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market Effects, Aftermath and Forecast To 2026

““arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.
The Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.
The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market.
Major Players in the global Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market include:
Makhteshim Agan
Natural Industries
Chemtura Corp
Monsanto
Cheminova
Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
Chr Hansen
BASF SE
Arysta LifeScience
Isagro SpA
American Vanguard
Novozymes A/
Dow AgroSciences
BioWorks
Marrone Bio Innovations
DuPont
Bayer CropScience
FMC Corp
On the basis of types, the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market is primarily split into:
Synthetic
Biopesticides
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Grains & Cereals
Oil Seeds
Fruits & Vegetables
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
United States
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Other Regions
Chapter 1 provides an overview of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.
Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.
Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.
Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.
Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides), by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.
Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) in each region.
Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.
Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.
Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides). Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.
Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.
Chapter 11 prospects the whole Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market by type and application.
Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.
Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
“