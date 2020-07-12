Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market 2020 Projections, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Companies Strategies and Forecast 2026 | Caterpillar, SANY Group Company Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery

“

Exclusive Market Research Report on Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market with Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Investment Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The report contains in-depth information on all the key aspects of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market. This report contains important data such as facts & figures, market research, market analysis, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, regional analysis and future growth prospects. The report also contains qualitative and quantitative research which gives you a detailed analysis of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market. The report is perfect as you can see information on the recent developments, based on which you can make risk assessments and investments in the Heavy Duty Construction Equipment industry.

Leading Companies Covered:

Caterpillar, SANY Group Company Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment, CNH Global, Doosan, Deere, Kobelco, Zoomlion, Hyundai Construction Equipment Company, XCMG, Liebherr Group, Kubota

This global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market research report has data of all the leading players operating in the industry. From their market shares in the industry, to their growth plans, recent development status, all important information has been compiled in the report to let you get an insightful look at the top players operating in the industry. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

Market Research is Further Divided into Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Excavator, Loaders, Compactors, Dump Truck, Bulldozers, Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Residential Building, Non-Residential Building, Engineering Working

Regions Mentioned in the Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

The data of the market research report has been studied, compiled and corroborated by leading industry experts and established authors. The format followed in the report is in accordance with most international market research reports. However, if you have any specific requirements, just get in touch with us, and we will customize the report accordingly as per your needs.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.5 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026

1.5.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Value

1.5.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2021 to 2026

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment (Volume and Value) by Regions

2.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.1.1 2015-2020 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

3.1.2 2015-2020 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

3.2.1 2015-2020 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 North America Market

3.2.3 East Asia Market

3.2.4 Europe Market

3.2.5 South Asia Market

3.2.6 Southeast Asia Market

3.2.7 Middle East Market

3.2.8 Africa Market

3.2.9 Oceania Market

3.2.10 South America Market

3.2.11 Rest of the World Market

Chapter 4 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.3 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.4 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.5 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.7 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.8 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.9 Oceania Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.10 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

Chapter 5 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.1.1 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

5.2 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

5.3 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

5.4 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

5.4.1 United States Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5.4.2 Canada Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5.4.3 Mexico Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 6 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.1.1 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

6.2 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

6.3 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6.4 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

6.4.1 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

6.4.2 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

6.4.3 South Korea Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 7 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

7.1.1 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

7.3 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Germany Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 UK Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 France Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Italy Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Russia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Spain Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.7 Netherlands Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.8 Switzerland Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.9 Poland Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 8 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

8.1 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

8.1.1 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

8.2 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

8.3 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

8.4 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

8.4.1 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8.4.2 Pakistan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8.4.3 Bangladesh Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

9.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

9.1.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

9.3 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

9.4 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

9.4.1 Indonesia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.2 Thailand Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.3 Singapore Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.4 Malaysia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.5 Philippines Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.6 Vietnam Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.7 Myanmar Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 10 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

10.1 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

10.1.1 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

10.3 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

10.4.1 Turkey Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Iran Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 United Arab Emirates Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.5 Israel Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.6 Iraq Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.7 Qatar Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.8 Kuwait Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.9 Oman Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 11 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

11.1 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

11.1.1 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

11.2 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

11.3 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

11.4 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

11.4.1 Nigeria Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.2 South Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.3 Egypt Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.4 Algeria Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.5 Morocco Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 12 Oceania Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

12.1 Oceania Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

12.2 Oceania Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

12.3 Oceania Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

12.4 Oceania Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

12.4.1 Australia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

12.4.2 New Zealand Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 13 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Analysis

13.1 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

13.1.1 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Under COVID-19

13.2 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Types

13.3 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

13.4 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries

13.4.1 Brazil Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.2 Argentina Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.3 Columbia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.4 Chile Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.5 Venezuela Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.6 Peru Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.7 Puerto Rico Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.8 Ecuador Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Business

14.1 Caterpillar

14.1.1 Caterpillar Company Profile

14.1.2 Caterpillar Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.1.3 Caterpillar Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.2 SANY Group Company Ltd.

14.2.1 SANY Group Company Ltd. Company Profile

14.2.2 SANY Group Company Ltd. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.2.3 SANY Group Company Ltd. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery

14.3.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

14.3.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.3.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.4 Komatsu

14.4.1 Komatsu Company Profile

14.4.2 Komatsu Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.4.3 Komatsu Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.5 JCB

14.5.1 JCB Company Profile

14.5.2 JCB Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.5.3 JCB Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.6 Volvo Construction Equipment

14.6.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Company Profile

14.6.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.6.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.7 CNH Global

14.7.1 CNH Global Company Profile

14.7.2 CNH Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.7.3 CNH Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.8 Doosan

14.8.1 Doosan Company Profile

14.8.2 Doosan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.8.3 Doosan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.9 Deere

14.9.1 Deere Company Profile

14.9.2 Deere Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.9.3 Deere Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.10 Kobelco

14.10.1 Kobelco Company Profile

14.10.2 Kobelco Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.10.3 Kobelco Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.11 Zoomlion

14.11.1 Zoomlion Company Profile

14.11.2 Zoomlion Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.11.3 Zoomlion Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.12 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

14.12.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Company Profile

14.12.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.12.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.13 XCMG

14.13.1 XCMG Company Profile

14.13.2 XCMG Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.13.3 XCMG Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.14 Liebherr Group

14.14.1 Liebherr Group Company Profile

14.14.2 Liebherr Group Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.14.3 Liebherr Group Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.15 Kubota

14.15.1 Kubota Company Profile

14.15.2 Kubota Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Specification

14.15.3 Kubota Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter 15 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

15.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

15.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

15.2.3 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.4 East Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.5 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.6 South Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.7 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.8 Middle East Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.9 Africa Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.10 Oceania Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.11 South America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.4 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

15.5 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Forecast Under COVID-19

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

