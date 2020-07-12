Fetal bovine serum Market Impact of COVID-19 on Insurance: Industry Continuing Service Excellence

The fetal calf serum market is projected to reach $1,037 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. The largest contributor to 2017 revenue is North America, which is expected to maintain the same trend throughout the forecast period.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is a vegetative growth supplement provided in the laboratory and research environment for growth, proliferation, maintenance and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammals and other cell lines. .. Due to the presence of additional hormones required for cell growth, proliferation, and cell differentiation, FBS is considered more suitable than other animal sera available on the market.

In addition, the quality of FBS is primarily determined by blood sampling sites and live serum processing centers. Proper collection is the basis for maintaining the natural growth-promoting properties of fetal blood, and therefore the consistent and superior performance of the final FBS product. Market-wide growth of fetal calf serum is driven primarily by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increased biotechnology R&D activity in developing countries, and increased government support for research activities worldwide. .. However, significant price increases in recent years are expected to hinder the growth of the fetal calf serum market. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets is expected to provide a major opportunity for key players operating in the fetal calf serum market in the near future.

Based on the trends in the fetal calf serum market by application, the cell culture segment accounted for the majority of the global market share in 2017. This is due to the fact that fetal bovine serum has been applied to perform various animal cell cultures. The most widely used supplement for cell culture.

Depending on the end-users, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segments will see the highest revenues in 2017, with significant growth in R&D for the development of pharmaceuticals, human and veterinary vaccines, etc. ..

Key findings from the fetal calf serum market:

• Based on end-users, the lab will account for almost one-fifth share of the fetal bovine serum industry in 2017.

• The Biopharmaceutical Applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By region, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global fetal calf serum market share in 2017.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

North America was a major revenue contributor to the global market in 2018 due to increased healthcare investment by manufacturers and a surge in R&D spending for various biotechnology research purposes. In addition, the United States is the largest exporter of fetal bovine serum worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rates throughout the forecast period due to increased biotechnology R&D in biopharmaceutical and vaccine development and increased penetration of key market players in the region. Moreover, rising government initiatives to improve the biotechnology research sector will further boost market growth in the region.

Reports are GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. , Ltd, Bio-Techne, Biowest, Biological Industries, Atlas Biologicals, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, PAN-Biotech, and other players in the Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. value chain (not included in the report) are Takara Bio. , Inc., Cyagen Biosciences, PeproTech, Inc., Avantor Performance Materials, Caisson Laboratories, Inc., Cell Culture Technologies LLC, Biomol GmbH.