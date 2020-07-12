Carbon Black Market is Stunning Worldwide with Evonik Industries, Cabot, OCI Company

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Carbon Black’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)

Cabot Corporation (United States)

OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Omsk Carbon Group OOO (Russia)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (United States)

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Carbon black is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as coal tar, FCC tar, or ethylene cracking tar. It is mainly used as a reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products. In paints, plastics, and inks, carbon black is used as a color pigment. Moreover, carbon black has excellent conductive properties, thereby, it is also used as a component for magnetic tapes and semiconductors.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Others), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Others (lithium-ion batteries, graphite manufacturing, construction industry, and metallurgy)), Grade Type (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Application in Plastics and Coating Industries

Growth in the Global Rubber Industry Likely To Drive Carbon Black Demand

Challenges that Market May Face:Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Substitution with Silica in Tires

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Carbon Black Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Carbon Black Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Carbon Black Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Purifier

Chapter 4: Presenting the Carbon Black Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Carbon Black Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Carbon Black market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Carbon Black market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Carbon Black market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Key Development Activities:

On 28 June 2018, Japanese carbon black firm Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Fort Worth-based Sid Richardson Carbon Ltd. to acquire 100 percent of Sid Richardson's assets. Acquiring Sid Richardson is a major step in Tokai's plan to become a global player in carbon black. On 1 Oct 2018, Cabot Corporation announced that it has acquired NSCC Carbon (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. from Nippon Steel Carbon Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. The carbon black manufacturing facility in Pizhou, Jiangsu Province, China.

