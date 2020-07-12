Beverage Cans Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Beverage Cans’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Shengxing Group (China), Ball Corporation (United States), Toyo Seikan (Japan), CPMC (United States), ORG Packaging (China), Rexam (United Kingdom), Great China Metal Industry Company (China).

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Beverage Cans Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Beverage Cans are used for different non-alcoholic beverages, such as CSD, Energy Drinks and Juices. Beverage Cans market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on consumption of energy drinks and technological advancement such as sleek can, big cans for big thrist and others. There has been significant rise in beer and soda consumption with figure stood up to 200 Billion in worldwide alone in 2018, the future for beverage cans looks promising. There is an increased need for metal cans due to their various advantages such as higher mechanical strength and high quality of printing and decoration possible compared with other packaging solutions.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Aluminum, Steel), Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Others), Size (8-Ounce, 16-Ounce, 24-Ounce, 32-Ounce)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand at Asia- Pacific Regions

Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increase Number of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic beverages.

Rapid Popularity among Consumers.

Challenges that Market May Face: Limitation due to government intervention are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Beverage Cans Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Beverage Cans market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Beverage Cans Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Beverage Cans

Chapter 4: Presenting the Beverage Cans Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Beverage Cans market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Beverage Cans Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

In May 2019, Hindalco ties up with US-based Ball Beverage Packaging AMEA and CAN-PACK India. This Tie-up is beneficial in providing advocate replacing glass and plastic with aluminum as packaging material.

