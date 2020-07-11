Graphene Nanoplatelets Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | XG Science, Haydale, Vorbeck Materials

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Graphene Nanop latelets’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are XG Science Inc. (United States),Group NanoXplore (Canada),Haydale (United States),Graphenea (Spain),Ceal Tech (Norway),Vorbeck Materials (United States),ACS Material LLC (United States),Strem Chemicals Inc. (United States),Cheap Tubes Inc. (United States)

Graphene nanoplatelets are produced from natural graphite by chemical exfoliation process. Increasing demand for materials with high hardness and tensile strength fueling the demand for graphene nanocomposites market. Graphene nanoplatelets have superior functional and mechanical properties as compared to traditional carbon-based materials. The new techniques to increases the mechanical properties of graphene nanoplatelets such as attaching a silane agent to its structure are expected to boost product demand during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Bulk Powder (Grade M Graphene Nanoplatelets, Grade H Graphene Nanoplatelets, and Grade C Graphene Nanoplatelets), Dispersions (Aqueous, IPA, Organic Solvents, and Resins), Leaf), Application (Electrode Materials, Films and Papers, Coating, Inks and Dispersion, Resistance Heaters, Advanced Computers, Electrode in Batteries and Capacitors, Adhesives, Sensors, Aerospace, Automobiles, Medical Devices, Sport Equipment)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand for Light Weight, Strong, and Efficient Material from End-Use Industries

Growth Drivers in LimelightExcellent Mechanical Strength of Graphene Nanoplatelets

Increasing Demand for Graphene-Based Coating Materials

Challenges that Market May Face:Technical Challenges in the Production Process

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Graphene Nanoplatelets market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Graphene Nanoplatelets

Chapter 4: Presenting the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Graphene Nanoplatelets market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

