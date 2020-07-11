Electrically Conductive Coatings Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | PPG Industries, Creative Materials, Master Bond

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Electrically Conductive Coatings ‘market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are PPG Industries, Inc. (United States),DescriptionHenkel AG & Company (Germany),Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),Axalta Coating Systems (Netherlands) ,Creative Materials Inc. (United States),Master Bond, Inc. (United States),Applied Technologies, Inc. (United States),Conversion Technologies International (United States),Dymax Corp. (United States),Racine Flame Spray (United States)

Electrical conductive coatings increase the efficiency and resistance of materials such as polymers and ceramics. These materials are used in many electronic appliances for resistance to abrasion, heat and high temperatures. Any kind of conductive or antistatic material can be used to prepare such coatings providing that the adhesion of the coating to the material is sufficient for the desired application. One of the popular electrically conductive coatings is epoxy coatings for their lightweight and has the capability to replace the use of metals such as copper in the aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The rise in demand for consumer electronics such as mobile and laptops leads to the growth in electrical conductive coatings.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Consumer Electronic Displays, Solar Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Bioscience), Physical State (Solid, Liquid), Coating Materials (Copper, Aluminium, Silver, Graphite, Others), Process (Electro Less Nickel Plus Copper, Flame Sprayed Metallic Coatings, Metallic Foil, Paint, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

The Use Of Acrylic Electrically Conductive Coatings Is Increasing

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe Rising Demand In Consumer Electronics Leads To The Growth In Electrically Conductive Coatings

The Rise Of Passengersâ€™ Cars Consumption Globally Tends To Increase In Electrically Conductive Coatings

Challenges that Market May Face:Excessive Exposure To Heat May Cause Damage The Coatings

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

