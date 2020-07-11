Cooling Fabrics Market: Emerging Economies to Influence Growth in Near Future

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cooling Fabrics ‘market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Coolcore LLC (United States),Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶ (Finland),NILIT (Israel),Polartec (United States),Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan),Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan),Hexarmor (United States),Kraton Corporation (United States),Invista (United States),Adidas AG (Germany),Nike, Inc. (United States)

Cooling Fabrics helps to stay cool and maintain comfortable body temperature during the physical performance and hot weather. These fabrics are one of the most breathable textiles providing sweat-wicking and temperature-balancing advantages in comparison to other cloths. The rising awareness about health & leisure-related activities is supplementing the market growth of cooling fabrics.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Synthetic Cooling Fabrics, Natural Cooling Fabrics), Application (Sports Apparel, Protective Wearing, Lifestyle/Casual Apparel, Others), Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted), Technology (Active Cooling Fabrics {Air Cooled and Liquid Cooled}, Passive Cooling Fabrics {Phase Change Cooling and Evaporative Cooling})

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Use to Maintain Body Temperature in Developing Countries

Growth Drivers in Limelight Growing Demand for Synthetic Fabric: “”Synthetic fabrics are made using chemical synthesis by humans. These fabrics includes nylon, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and rayon. It has several advantages such as durable, cost-efficient, stain-resistant, and easy to maintain due to which these fabrics demand is increasing.””

Increasing Demand for Sportswear and Protective Wear

Challenges that Market May Face:Low Market Penetration

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

