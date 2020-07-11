Automated People Mover(APM) Market Update 2020 | Why Industry May Witness Substantial Growth In Years to Come

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automated People Mover(APM)’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bombardier Transportation (Canada),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),Scomi Engineering Bhd. (Malaysia),Aerobus International, Inc. (United States),Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Intamin Bahntechnik (Switzerland),Urbana Monorail Technology (United States),TPI Composites (United States),Strukton (Netherlands),Doppelmayr Cable Car (Austria)

The global Automated People Mover(APM) market witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the ever-increasing urbanization has led to an increase in the demand for public transportation systems. Automated people mover (APM) is a type of small scale automated guideway transit system. Automated People Mover Systems are common at the worldâ€™s major airports. The implementation of e-passport as well as the air tourism activities are further expected to grow the demand of Automated People Mover(APM). The volume of air passengers is expanding at a rapid pace and thus, airport planners are continuously investing in enhancing the efficiency of passenger transportation between and within the different airline terminals and airport security.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Monorail, Duorail, Automated Guide Way Transit, Others), Application (Airports, Urban Transit, Amusement Parks, Shopping or Commercial Center, Others), Size (Large, Medium, Compact), Propulsion (Electric, Maglev)

A View on Influencing Trends:

High Demand due to Ability to Handle Medium-High Traffic makes Monorail an Attractive Proposition in Tier-2 Cities

Delivering Seamless Passenger Experience through Enhanced Functionality

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe Rising Requirement for Reliable Transportation

The Increasing Traffic Congestion and Environmental Sustainability has resulted in a Growing Demand for Voluminous and Clean Transport Systems

Challenges that Market May Face:The Growing Concern Related to High Installation Cost of Maglev

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automated People Mover(APM) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automated People Mover(APM) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automated People Mover(APM) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automated People Mover(APM)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automated People Mover(APM) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automated People Mover(APM) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automated People Mover(APM) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

