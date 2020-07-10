Pre and Post COVID-19 impact on Global Private Nursing Services Market

Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings titled, “Private Nursing Services Market by Service type (Retirement Communities, Group Care Homes, Nursing Care Facilities, Home Health Care Providers), By End use (Male nursing care, Female nursing care), Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.”

The global private nursing services market accounted for $834.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach up to $300.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The North America region is playing a leading role in the global private nursing home market by registering for the highest market share in 2018. This region is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of hospitals and rising geriatric population. In addition, the higher per capita income of the people is expected to boost the regional market growth in the coming future.

Key segment findings of the market:

The global private nursing services market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, and region.

Among service type, the retirement communities segment accounted for $208.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be most lucrative during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the change in lifestyle of people and rise in the adoption of nuclear families. The upsurge of hiring professionals for healthcare is driving the growth of the retirement communities segment.

Among application, the female nursing care segment accounted for $508.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing preference of patients for female nurses over male nurses as they treat the patients with more care.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in per capita income, change in family structure, and rising aging population are the major factors for the regional market growth.

Market Dynamics

The change in social life and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors boosting the growth of the global private nursing services market. Chronic diseases require long-term treatment and managing & treating these diseases has become a major concern. Also, due to split of joint families to nuclear families, it has become difficult to provide healthcare to dependent member in the family. This is fuelling the growth of the global market. The residents of rural areas frequently face various obstacles in the healthcare services, which is creating barrier for them in obtaining necessary care. Hence, service unavailability in rural areas and lack of skilled medical professionals are likely to hamper the market growth during the period of forecast.

Prominent Industry Players

The major players operating in the global private nursing care services market include The Ensign Group, Inc., Genesis Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Brookdale Senior Living, CBI Health Group Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Trinity Health, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Columbia Asia, and Grand World Elder Care. These players are adopting several strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and geographical expansion to strengthen their position in the global industry

