Native Starches Market Share, Competitive Dynamics and Global Outlook by 2027

Native starch is a powder-like substance obtained from plants that contain starch. Native starch is pure form of starch, without any chemical additives. In chemical terms, it is long chain carbohydrates joined together by glycosidic bonds called polysaccharide. The starch can be obtained from different sources such as corn, wheat, rice, potato, and cassava.

This is used in a wide range of food products to enhance the texture, control the moisture, stabilize, thickening agent, dough binding agent, and others. Native starch finds its application in food industry, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry, pet food industry, textile industry, and paper industry.

The demand for native starch is on an increase, with its growth in usage in the food industry, cosmetics industry, and various other industries and the increase in the requirement of organic food in the market. However, modified starch, competitor to the native starch, is also available in the market, which restrains the market growth. Development of technology in the extraction of starch from different sources makes way for market growth opportunities.

The native starches market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and geography. By source, the market is divided into corn, wheat, rice, potato, cassava, and others. By type, it is segmented into native waxy maize starch, native maize starch, native wheat starch, native potato starch, and others. By application, it is classified into food industry, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report include AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s., Ingredion Incorporated, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Amylco LLC, Thai Flour Industry Co., Ltd, and ROQUETTE.

