How COVID-19 is impacting the Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.



Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market





Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem





Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic





Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.



Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/162

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

According to Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Analysis by Research Dive, the global market forecast will be $3,413.0 million by the end of 2026, at a 4.5% CAGR, growing from $2,400.0 million in the end of 2018.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market for neuro & spine surgeries application is projected to generate a revenue of $1,095.6 million by the end of 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/162

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The intraoperative neuromonitoring market contains high number of large and small & medium suppliers and growing demand for intraoperative neuromonitoring systems, and hence, the resulting bargaining power of suppliers is HIGH .





The intraoperative neuromonitoring market contains high number of large and small & medium suppliers and growing demand for intraoperative neuromonitoring systems, and hence, the resulting bargaining power of suppliers is . Bargaining Power of Consumers: Intraoperative neuromonitoring market has huge number of consumers and consumer can check the prices of several intraoperative neuromonitoring arrangements manufacturers. The bargaining power of consumer is HIGH .





Intraoperative neuromonitoring market has huge number of consumers and consumer can check the prices of several intraoperative neuromonitoring arrangements manufacturers. The bargaining power of consumer is . Risk of New Entrants: Intraoperative neuromonitoring market has key players and strict government guidelines on the authorization of intraoperative neuromonitoring procedures, which is resulting in HIGH risk of new contestants in the industry.





Intraoperative neuromonitoring market has key players and strict government guidelines on the authorization of intraoperative neuromonitoring procedures, which is resulting in risk of new contestants in the industry. Risk of Substitutes: This market contains very a smaller number of alternative solutions, and thereby, there is LOW risk of alternatives.





This market contains very a smaller number of alternative solutions, and thereby, there is risk of alternatives. Competitiveness in the Industry: Intraoperative neuromonitoring market has large number of key manufacturers. These key players are concentrating on mergers, joint ventures, R&D investments and new product launches to raise position in the global market. This aspect is delivering HIGHcompetitiveness in the industry.

Insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring market is anticipated to produce a revenue of $1,754.3 million by the end of 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/162

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Drivers: Growing aged populace globally, along with increasing occurrence of chronic illnesses, are the major driving aspects for the intraoperative neuromonitoring market growth. Furthermore, intraoperative monitoring is an important process that assists in risk management throughout complex surgeries. This factor is projected to propel the market size in the coming years. Furthermore, rising trend of medical tourism along with growing investments for healthcare infrastructure in developing economies are projected to create significant revenue generating opportunities in the global market. Nevertheless, shortage of trained workforce for the control and maintenance of intraoperative neuromonitoring arrangements are limiting the market size growth. Moreover, lack of awareness on intraoperative neuromonitoring specifically in developing economies is also one of the factors restricting the market size.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring market for insourced type generated for highest market size, it was valued at $1,401.6 million in the 2018 and is projected to continue its trend in the estimated time. This growth is mainly owing to growing number of surgeries and wide usage of insourced monitoring by hospitals across the globe. The market for outsourced monitoring type is anticipated to rise at a notable rate and is expected to reach $1,658.7 million till 2026. This is mainly because healthcare centers and hospitals are shifting towards outsourced monitoring type owing to its less cost compared to insourced monitoring.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Segmentation by Application

Neuro & spine surgeries

Cardiovascular surgeries

ENT surgeries

Orthopedic surgeries

The neuro & spine surgeries intraoperative neuromonitoring market registered $830.4 million in 2018 and is estimated to continue its growth & command over global market throughout the forecast time. The dominance is significantly due to growing demand for intraoperative neuromonitoring for constant monitoring of neuro & spinal surgery processes. Moreover, intraoperative neuromonitoring arrangements are able to identify an unsuspected & unpleasant neurological fault after neuro & spinal surgeries; this aspect will boost the growth of the market. The intraoperative neuromonitoring market for orthopedic surgeries application will witness to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% and is estimated to account for $921.5 million in 2026. This growth is owing to growing adoption of intraoperative neuromonitoring for the orthopedic surgeries.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/162/intraoperative-neuromonitoring-market

Key Players

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT)

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (TYO: 6849)

Computational Diagnostics, Inc.

Moberg Research, Inc.

Medsurant Health

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Medgadget, Inc.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings, LLC

Accurate Monitoring

NeuroMonitoring Technologies, Inc.

North America has dominated the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market size in the previous years followed by Europe and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.8% CAGR in the projected time. This command over global market is mainly due to well-established healthcare structure in this region. Moreover, increasing awareness among people about intraoperative neuromonitoring is also anticipated to boost the market growth in North America region. Asia-Pacific intraoperative neuromonitoring market is projected to experience a notable growth and is estimated to generate substantial revenue opportunities in the projected timeframe. Growing number of neurological surgeries and rising funds on development of healthcare sector is projected to drive the growth of the market.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/