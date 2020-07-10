Detailed market position, statistics, dynamics, CAGR, revenue, market shares, and future predictions of Healthcare Gamification Market

A new report published by Research Dive states that the healthcare gamification market is predicted to surpass $47,281.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026. This report is a comprehensive report highlighting the current outlook and future predictions in the industry. It is a valuable source of insightful data for stakeholders, market players, new entrants, investors, stakeholders, etc. to obtain a strong foothold in the global market. This report is formulated by market professionals by considering all the major factors of the market.

Key insights stated in the report include:

An overview of the market, including the definition, applications, and end-users.

Detailed market position, statistics, dynamics, CAGR, revenue, market shares, and future predictions.

Key market drivers, restraining factors, segments, and investment opportunities.

An overview of leading company profiles, recent market developments, and trends in different regions and countries, Porter’s Five Analysis, and top winning business strategies.

Current outlook of the global as well as regional market from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/62

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

As per the report, growing awareness about healthcare, increasing use of technology with the help of smartphones, rising acceptance for digital gadgets such as wearables for keeping a track on health data, and growing usage of healthcare apps for consulting doctors are factors boosting the growth of the global healthcare gamification market.

Casual games will possess high investment opportunities in the coming future @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/62

On the other hand, bugs in healthcare apps, lack of understanding to operate healthcare gadgets, and high costs involved in the designing of game-based healthcare apps are obstructing the market growth to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis

The report segments the healthcare gamification market into type, applications, and end-use.

Based on type, the report further classifies the market into:

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

Among these, the casual game segment captures a major share of the global market. This segment is projected to grow at 10.2% CAGR during the estimated period.

How enterprise based segment is predicted to observe augmented growth and generate $17,967.00 million by 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/62

Based on applications, the report further categorizes the market into:

Prevention

Therapeutic

Education

Others

Among these, the preventions segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the rise in the awareness among people for healthcare and fitness and growing usage of apps that promote healthcare and wellbeing.

Based on end-use, the report further bifurcates the market into:

Enterprise Based

Consumer Based

Among these, the enterprise based segment is predicted to observe augmented growth and generate $17,967.00 million by 2026. This is mainly owing to the growing initiatives by employers toward the health of their employees.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/62/healthcare-gamification-market

Regional Analysis:

The report evaluates the global healthcare gamification market across various regions including:

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

North America

Europe

Among these, the Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the global market. The market in this region is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11.0% during the projected timeframe. This is mainly owing to the growing population and poor hospital convenience.

Besides this, the report includes global key players in the healthcare gamification market and highlights some of the strategies undertaken by these players to withstand the competition and obtain a significant position in this industry. The key players included are:

Mango Health

Nike

Microsoft

JawBone

Fitbit

Bunchball

EveryMove

Ayogo Health

Hubbub Health

Akili Interactive labs

Our analysts have compiled this meticulous research study by using industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies. In addition, we can deliver a customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/