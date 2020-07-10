COVID-19 impact on the growth of Airway Management Devices Market

The pandemic situation is predicted to have a positive growth rate in the global airway management devices market. The global market for the airway management devices is predicted to grow due to the rise in the prevalence’s of the various chronic diseases. Moreover, the airway management devices are mostly used to provide oxygen for the person who cannot inhale in the appropriate manner. In the pandemic situation it has been noticed that the corona virus also affect the lungs which makes the patient to have berating problem, due to which many health care are preferring the ventilators as well as the airway management devices for the treatment procedure is predicted to boost the market in the pandemic situation. Moreover the unavailability of the skilled labors is predicted to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global airway management devices market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $2,350.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast time from 2019 to 2026.

The global market segmentation has been done on the basis of component, end use and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst, rising cases of the chronic diseases is predicted to boost the global airway management devices market in the forecast period. In addition, increasing preterm birth across the globe is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period. Moreover, Lack of skilled labors is predicted to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Supraglottic airway management devices is predicted to be the most lucrative segment

Depending on the type, the airway management devices market is segmented into infraglottic airway management devices, supraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, and others. Supraglottic airway management devices was accounted for $246.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period. Easy tractable placement resulting in increasing the patient safety is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

Emergency care departments is predicted to have the highest growth rate

Depending on the end use, the airway management devices market is segmented into operating rooms, emergency care departments, intensive care units, and others. Intensive care unit was accounted for $270.8 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period. Frequent readmission, higher patient turnaround and large procedure volumes is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period

Pediatric patient is predicted to highest growth rate

Depending on the patient age, the airway management devices market is segmented into adult patient, and pediatric patients. Pediatric patient was accounted for $467.7 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period. Increasing cases of pediatric patient across the globe is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Depending on the region, the airway management devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America market was accounted for $504.6 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period. Due to the presence of well-equipped and government initiative and implementation of various guidelines in various healthcare institution is predicted to boost the region market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Leading the Market

Airway management devices market players include Intersurgical, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, SunMed, Medtronic, Ambu A/S, KARL STORZ, Flexicare, Vyaire Medical and VBM Medizintechnik among many others.

