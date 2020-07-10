Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Market Prospective Growth, Industry Opportunities, Top Key Players-IBM Watson Health, Fortress Medical Systems, Ofni Systems, Deep 6 AI, ACI Clinical, ClinCapture, Medrio, Novaseek Research, OpenClinica, BioClinica

A clinical data management system or CDMS is a tool used in clinical research to manage the data of a clinical trial. The clinical trial data gathered at the investigator site in the case report form are stored in the CDMS. To reduce the possibility of errors due to human entry, the systems employ various means to verify the data. Systems for clinical data management can be self-contained or part of the functionality of a CTMS.

A CTMS with clinical data management functionality can help with the validation of clinical data as well as helps the site employ for other important activities like building patient registries and assist in patient recruitment efforts.

The Key Players Covered In This Study

• Perceptive Informatics

• Medidata Rave

• Forte Research Systems

• IBM Watson Health

• Fortress Medical Systems

• Ofni Systems

• Deep 6 AI

• ACI Clinical

• ClinCapture

• Medrio

• Novaseek Research

• OpenClinica

• ….

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Paper-based Systems

• Electronic Data Capturing Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

• Pharma & Biopharmaceutical

• Medical Device

• Other

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

