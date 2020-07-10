Cellulose Esters Market 2020: Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis – 2026 Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay, Daicel Corporation, Celanese Corporation

Cellulose Esters Market research report provides with the valuable and actionable market insights that proves to be important when it is about creating sustainable and profitable business strategies. Geographical scope of the products is also conducted carefully in the report for the chief global areas which helps characterize strategies for the product distribution in those areas. The report also helps in the measurement and optimization of each step in the lifecycle of industrial process that mainly includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for an enhanced and actionable market insight.

Global Cellulose Esters Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.20 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of its applications in the cigarette filters market and coatings market.

Market Definition: Global Cellulose Esters Market

Cellulose is an organic compound that is majorly found in the cell walls of plants, occurring naturally in fibrous products like cotton, wood and dried hemp. It is majorly applied in a number of industries and products due to its abundance as an organic polymer. This organic compound is integrated with reagents and cellulose esters are formed. These esters are majorly used as film and fibre coating materials.

China produces around 40% of the global tobacco production and is one of the major markets for tobacco industry with the presence of around one-third of the world’s smokers. This significant consumption and production has been one of the major demands for cellulose esters due to its usage in filter tow for cigarettes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the industries located in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements and developments in the market for the application of cellulose esters is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Unstable and unreliable raw material prices are expected to restrain the market growth

Rising awareness and health concerns regarding the consumption of cigarettes which is one of the major applications for cellulose ester is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cellulose Esters Market

By Type Cellulose Acetate Cellulose Acetate Propionate Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Cellulose Nitrate Others

By Application Coatings Films & Tapes Cigarette Filters Inks Plasticizers Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Rayonier Advanced Materials completed the acquisition of Tembec Inc., this acquisition was aimed at expanding the product portfolio of cellulose and market share of Rayonier Advanced Materials resulting in higher revenue streams for the company.

In January 2017, Eastman Chemical Company announced the launch of a new material made from company’s cellulose esters technology. The material known as Eastman Naia cellulosic yarn is being marketed as a material for intimate apparel.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cellulose Esters Market

Global cellulose esters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cellulose esters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cellulose Esters Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cellulose esters market are Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay, Daicel Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Sappi, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sichuan Push Acetati Co.Ltd., Rotuba, DowDuPont, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd, Nitro Química, Synthesia a.s., sichuan nitrocell Co. LTD., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Ltd., NOBEL NC, Hagedorn AG, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abott, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, Zhejiang Honghao Technology Co. Ltd., and SK chemicals.

