Cellulose Esters And Ethers Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026 Borregaard, Rayonier Advanced Materials., Celanese Corporation

The market data displayed in the report helps to make out different market opportunities present internationally. The report lends a hand to companies to take decisive actions to work upon with the threats in niche market. The market analysis carried out in this Cellulose Esters And Ethers Market report provides an estimation of the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the definite forecast period with respect to Chemical and Materials industry. The rise in market value is subjected to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the consequent rise in demand of applications.

The Global Cellulose Esters And Ethers Market report takes into account all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The report points up the variation in CAGR value for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast year 2020-2026. The market study of Cellulose Esters And Ethers Market report helps businesses to make out the key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is useful to take business to the peak level. This market report is a professional and detailed report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global cellulose esters & ethers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic 2017. Increasing application of cellulose esters & ethers and rising demand for flavoured tobacco products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market

Cellulose esters & ethers are those products which are derived from the substitution of hydrogen atoms in cellulose macromolecule hydroxyl communities by alkyl (cellulose ethers) or acid components (cellulose esters). They are mainly used in the development of plastics, films, powder explosives and others. They are formed so they can provide new properties to cellulose mainly thermo plasticity and solubility. Cellulose acetate, methyl cellulose, cellulose nitrate, hydroxyethyl cellulose and other are some of the common types of cellulose esters and ethers.

Market Drivers:

Growth in food and beverage industry will drive the market growth

Rising demand from construction industry will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing popularity of cosmetics products enhances the market growth

Rising prevalence of cigarette filters will also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes in the market growth will restrict the market growth

Increasing awareness about the health risk associated with smoking will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market

By Product

Cellulose Acetate Cigarette Filters Textiles & Apparel Photographic Films Tapes & Labels

Cellulose Nitrate Printing Inks Automtotive Paints Wood Coatings Leather Finishes Nail Varnishes Other

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Paper & Board Paints & Adhesives Detergents Others

Methyl Cellulose Building Industry Dispersion Paints Wallpaper Paints Cosmetics Polymerization Detergents Others

Ethyl Cellulose Personal Care Inks Specialty Coatings Others

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Building Materials Oil Production Inks Cosmetics & Detergent Special Agent Others

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose Adhesives Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Foods Others



By Process

Kraft Process

Sulfite Process

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Paper & Board

Paints & Adhesives

Detergents

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc announced the acquisition of Tembec Inc. so they can expand their cellulose business and increase their product offering. Both the companies will work under the name Rayonier Advanced Materials. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and provide high quality products to their customer

In May 2016, Solvay and Eastman Chemical company announced that they are going to end their cellulose acetate production joint venture Primester and Solvay will acquire the company’s stake will become the only owner. This acquisition will help the company to supply cellulose acetate flake in Germany, Russia and Brazil

Competitive Analysis:

Global cellulose esters & ethers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cellulose esters & ethers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cellulose esters & ethers market are Borregaard, Rayonier Advanced Materials., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Nouryon, Ashland., Daicel Corporation., Dow, Lamberti S.p.A., Sappi, Asha Cellulose (I) Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd, Nitro Química, Synthesia a.s., sichuan nitrocell Co. LTD., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Ltd., NOBEL NC, Hagedorn AG, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

