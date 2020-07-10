Carbon Nanotubes Market Size 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast To 2026 Cheap Tubes, Arkema, Hanwha Group., SHOWA DENKO K.K

This large scale Carbon Nanotubes Market analysis report contains a comprehensive overview of definitions, scope, application, production and CAGR (%) comparison, segmentation by type, share, revenue status and outlook, capacity, consumption, market drivers, production status and outlook and opportunities, export, import, emerging markets/countries growth rate. The report examines various parameters impacting on Chemical and Materials industry like market dynamics, economic and non-economic aspects, investment opportunities, product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies. Besides, the market report also studies market growth opportunities and restraining factors.

The analysis of market trends and dynamics is based on several factors in this Carbon Nanotubes Market report. These factors can be listed as; supply and demand, current trends/opportunities/challenges, market segments and sub-segments, technological breakthroughs, market size, value chain and stakeholder analysis, competitive landscape. Client or business can get aware of the impact of opportunities that are offered by the market and hence design sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development. The crucial business strategies recognized by the important individuals from the Carbon Nanotubes Market have likewise been coordinated in the report.

Global carbon nanotubes Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand from various end-users of the product due to its superior mechanical and chemical properties.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the carbon nanotubes market are TORAY INTERNATIONAL INC., Cheap Tubes, Arkema, Hanwha Group., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Nanocyl SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., OCSiAl, Arry International Group Limited, SABIC, Continental Carbon Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Nanothinx S.A., XinNano Materials Inc., Nano-C, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Raymor Industries Inc., Grafen Inc., Chengdu Institute of Organic Chemistry – Chinese Academy of Sciences, Klean Commodities, Reinste Nano Ventures and CHASM Advanced Materials.

Global Carbon Nanotubes Market By Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, CCVD, High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction, Others), Type (SWCNT, MWCNT), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Polymers, Electronics & Semiconductors, Advanced Materials, Batteries & Capacitors, Medical, Energy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Carbon Nanotubes Market

Carbon nanotubes are a form of carbon molecules that exist in the form of a tube like structure. These nanotubes have enhanced set of characteristics that make them stronger than steel, with a large reduction of weight. These molecules are rolled up in the form of cylinders into single-walled or multi-walled resulting in varying characteristics accordingly.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the end-users such as the electronics & electrical and automotive industry; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth due to their widespread applications

Advancements in the market in relation to the products resulting in significant reduction of cost; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns related to safety and environment with the usage of carbon; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Carbon Nanotubes Market

By Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction

Others

By Type

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube (SWCNT)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT)

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Polymers

Electronics & Semiconductors

Advanced Materials

Batteries & Capacitors

Medical

Energy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, OCSiAl announced that they had partnered with Nanjing Leiqi, regarding the commercialisation and marketing of carbon nanotubes manufactured by OCSiAl. Nanjing will commercialise and handle the marketing of a number of their products.

In March 2016, Continental Carbon Company and Kemya (a joint venture between SABIC and Exxon Mobil Corporation) announced that they had inaugurated a production facility situated in Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia for the production of carbon black. The facility capable of providing 50 kilotons quantity of the product annually will supply majorly to the tire and rubber industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Carbon Nanotubes Market

Global carbon nanotubes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carbon nanotubes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

