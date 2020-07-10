Business Overview of Organ Care System Market for lung – Industry Growth, Trends With Top Players and Impact due to COVID-19

Organ care system market for Lung Growth 2026

Prevalence of lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease has been shown to increase significantly with age. The rapid growth of the aging population in the world has made it indispensable to understand the complex process of aging. This will certainly help to develop strategies that will improve the health period of this group of patients. Aging is associated with increased vulnerability to several chronic diseases, and lung diseases are no exception. Respiratory disorders are the leading causes of death and impairment worldwide.

Approximately 3 million people die each year from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) making it the world’s third leading cause of death and 65 million suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation has reported that the total number of lung transplants in the world is growing, with about 40,000 procedures performed worldwide in a limited number of centers.

Cold Storage can be a severe threat to the growth of Organ care system market for Lung

The main drivers of the OCS lung industry are the rise in the introduction of bad habits, such as smoking, and the increase in emissions. Through the fact that people’s behavior often impacts their wellbeing due to unsafe food, poor diets and lack of physical activity. These factors are intended to boost overall market growth over the projected period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is projected that the demographics of aging may rise to 2 billion by 2050.

Inaccessibility of lungs is one of the main limitations, since organs are not readily available which adversely affect the demand for the organ care system in the heart. Approximately 77% of the donor’s lungs are left unused in the U.S. due to the limitations of cold storage. The availability of the donor is restricted and is perceived to be one of the greatest constraints on the sector. The survival duration is not as prolonged and not as good as other transplants such as the kidney or liver. Cold storage is one of the main constraints on the OCS lung industry for the high rate of post-transplant problems that will adversely affect the health of the recipient if storage is not sufficient. Cold Storage may pose a serious threat to the growth of the demand for the Lung Organ Care System.

This state-of-the-art technology enables hospitals and doctors to maximize the potential of a donor lung pair and to track the lungs throughout the entire process, ensuring that transplant teams may sustain organs in an optimal condition. TransMedics has established an organ care system, a medical device named the Organ Care System (OCS) preserves the integrity of the organ by supplying an externally controlled atmosphere that induces near-normal physiological conditions.

Based on the handling of the pulmonary OCS market, it is segmented into 2 Portable based handling and Trolley based handling are the two types of demand for lung organ care systems. Trolley based is expected to be most profitable by the end of 2026.

Technological enhancement and agreements are the key strategies opted by the operating companies in this market

Trolley based is a transplantation system that has been commonly used and is used in a maximum number of centers. Trolley based handling market retained the largest market by $795.0 thousand in 2018. OCS-based Trolley’s market size for lung is projected to grow by 19.7% at the CAGR and generate revenue of $3354.6 thousand by 2026.

Portable based handling is effective in terms of increasing the efficiency of organs, aiding in successful organ transplantation, compact and easy to carry within the timeline is the main factor in the growth of portable based organs. Portable OCS market size for lung is estimated to have a market share of $599.8 thousand in 2018. A CAGR of 18% is expected to generate sales of $2254.4 thousand by 2026. Portable based handling devices, helping to control the time when holding the organ, helping to improve the efficiency of organs and maintaining efficient storage and service are factors that contribute to the global expansion of the demand for portable organ care systems for the Lung.

The OCS lung is the only system currently approved by the FDA, which adds to the survival of post-harvesting lung by the donor. The OCS Lung Solution protects the lungs without any adverse effects compared to the traditional cold storage system. It maintains the lungs moist and ventilated through automated blood perfusion and monitoring system. It allows the lungs to function outside the human body. OCS lungs shield the lung through transport, leaving it less susceptible to losses.

Key Market Players

In July 2018, TransMedics announced the completion of two successful lung transplants using its OCS Lung technology. The surgery was performed by a donor lung from Hawaii that was initially rejected for the procedure due to the time and distance limitations of the standard cold storage.

Transmedics, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Organ Aid B.V. are the main companies operating in the sector for organ care systems for Lung. These major players are investing heavily in research and development to develop a new product through technology advancement and update the existing product with new technology. Transmedics has stated that the device could successfully enhance the functionality of the organ even after the organ had been separated from the donor body. The donor body has been withdrawn. The company has sponsored the organ care system and has spent about $50 thousand.

