Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Menopausal Hot Flashes Market

Treatment Options Targeting Brain’s Thermostat Lead to Innovations in Non-hormonal Drugs

High prevalence of fluctuating estrogen levels and depleting musculoskeletal health among women are some of the key drivers contributing to the robust growth of the menopausal hot flashes market. Hence, healthcare companies are increasing their clinical trials in non-hormonal products to meet various cases. Recently, in January 2020, the U.K.-based clinical-stage biotech company KaNDy Therapeutics, announced positive data of their Phase 2b “SWITCH-1” clinical trial of their novel lead non-hormonal drug candidate, NT-814, for the treatment of menopause. Though the hormonal treatment type segment is expected to lead the menopausal hot flashes market, non-hormonal treatment type segment is anticipated for exponential growth during the forecast period.

Companies in the market for menopausal hot flashes are increasing R&D in treatment options that target the brain’s thermostat to reduce incidence of hot flashes in women. Such innovations are creating value-grab opportunities for companies in the market menopausal hot flashes market, whilst improving the quality of life of postmenopausal women.

Femtech to Explore Untapped Potential in Women’s Midlife Health Issues

The menopausal hot flashes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Most women from Generation X are now in their 40s and are technologically proficient. Likewise, online drug sales is anticipated to flourish in the market for menopausal hot flashes. However, there is a lack of interest from the femtech toward solving the issues of women’s midlife health issues.

The femtech sector has been more active toward solving the issues of menstrual health and pregnancy. However, there is a growing need for attention toward women’s midlife health issues such as menopausal hot flashes. Hence, companies are exploring untapped opportunities to address the stigma and associated silence pertaining to symptoms of menopause.

Companies in the menopausal hot flashes market are targeting digitally literate women to create awareness about the issues related to menopause through social media. They are increasing their efficacy in complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for management of hot flashes.

Innovations in Devices Attract Healthcare Companies

Apart from innovations in medicines, companies in the menopausal hot flashes market are recommending women toward lifestyle modifications through online media channels. Likewise, companies are developing cutting-edge devices that suit the needs of women. For instance, the introduction of the Menopod™ has led to the growth of market for menopausal hot flashes, owing to its compact computer mouse-like shape and portability. The advent of smartwatch-like devices that act as a personal thermostat for women is also driving the global market.

Due to high prevalence of tech-savvy women in their late 40s, companies in the market for menopausal hot flashes are unearthing value opportunities with the development of mobile apps. These mobile apps are providing healthcare companies with important insights about the frequency of hot flashes in women. On the other hand, companies in the menopausal hot flashes market are increasing research in customizable mattresses that offer cooling and heating temperature controls.

Cognitive Behavior Therapy Proves Effective in Addressing Complications Associated with Hot Flashes

The demand for nonpharmacologic treatment options is projected to escalate in the menopausal hot flashes market. Thus, healthcare providers are adopting cognitive behavior therapy to improve menopause symptoms. This novel therapy is being highly publicized for not only treating hot flashes, but is also effective for other menopause symptoms. Companies in the menopausal hot flashes market are creating awareness about cognitive behavior therapy, owing to its advantages of modifying dysfunctional emotions, behaviors and thoughts that enhance personal coping strategies. Since researchers have gained clinical success with the help of cognitive behavior therapy for the treatment of anxiety and depression, healthcare companies are expanding their healthcare services using the novel therapy.

Complications associated with menopausal hot flashes such as sleep disturbances and low-productivity levels in professional environments are increasing the demand for cognitive behavior therapy among patients. Long-term effectiveness of cognitive behavior therapy post treatment are creating lucrative opportunities for healthcare providers. Thus, healthcare companies are increasing efforts to conduct large-scale clinical trials in order to analyze its effectiveness in highly symptomatic women.

