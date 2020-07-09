IoT in Manufacturing Market by Solution (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance), Platform, Service – Global Forecast to 2022

The report titled “IoT in Manufacturing Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the IoT in Manufacturing industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global IoT in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 12.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 45.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the IoT in Manufacturing Market:

PTC (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

General Electric (US)

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Zebra Technologies (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Huawei (China)

Microsoft (US)

Bosch (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Wind River (US).

“The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Managed services are being rapidly adopted by developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Managed services play a huge role in the deployment of IoT in manufacturing solutions according to the client’s requirements. Managed services include all the pre- and post-deployment queries and needs of customers.

“The energy and utilities vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the IoT in manufacturing market during the forecast period.”

In the MEA and APAC regions, the energy and utilities vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The IoT in energy and utilities is used to implement the IoT-based technology solutions and related services in the oil & gas and mining sectors. The solutions are primarily aimed at achieving convergence of machines and intelligent data to enhance the operational efficiency targets being set by the energy companies.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Solutions

4.3 Market By Vertical Market and Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview

…..More

