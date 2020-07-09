Heavy Equipment Market in Ethiopia and Djibouti to Reach $496.1 Million, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Ethiopia and Djibouti heavy equipment market size was $323.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $496.1 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Ethiopia held the major market share in 2018, accounting for more than 95% of the total market, and is estimated to maintain its lion’s share throughout the forecast period.

The various features of heavy equipment such as robustness, technological advancements, and high-quality fuel the growth of the Ethiopia and Djibouti heavy equipment market.

In addition, there has been a rise in the construction and infrastructure industry in Ethiopia and Djibouti, which further drive the demand for high-performance heavy equipment, thereby fueling the growth of the Ethiopia and Djibouti heavy equipment market. Moreover, technological advancements by manufacturers such as Volvo CE, Caterpillar, and John Deere, have increased the demand for heavy equipment products.

Heavy equipment are machines used for activities involved in earthwork such as excavation, heavy lifting, tunneling, and material handling.

The market is mainly driven by residential & commercial growth, and rise in economy. However, higher carbon emission and increase in oil prices are some factors that limit the growth of the Ethiopia and Djibouti heavy equipment market.

