Global Metabolomics Market Trends, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

The global metabolomics market is projected to achieve a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period due to the increased government and private funding in research and development, and rise in metabolic application in personalized medication. The market is led by instruments, in terms of size, majorly attributable to the fact that metabolomics instrument is extensively used while following the various steps of the experimental protocol.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/metabolomics-market/report-sample

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth for the metabolomics market during forecast period. The major factors driving its growth are increasing healthcare and R&D expenditure, rise in adoption of technology for clinical applications, and the growing focus of major players to explore the untapped market.

Various factors leading to the growth of the metabolomics industry include the rise in funding for technological research from government as well as private organizations, along with increase in collaborations & partnerships of key players for enhancement of their product portfolio. There has been significant rise in the R&D expenditure by the key players for development of technologically advanced metabolomics platforms, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advent of personalized medication also acts as a driving force to the growth of the market.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=metabolomics-market

Metabolomics Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Metabolomics instruments Separation tools High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) Gas chromatography (GC) Ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC) Capillary electrophoresis (CE) Detection tools Mass spectrometry Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) Surface-based mass analysis

Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services Bioinformatics tools & databases Bioinformatics services



By Application

Biomarker discovery

Drug discovery

Toxicology testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional genomics

Personalized medicine

By Clinical Indication