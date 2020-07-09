GLOBAL INTEGRATED FACILITIES MANAGEMENT (IFM) MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025 , ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES ,FORECAST ,TRENDS

The integrated facilities management (IFM) system is an information technology-based financial and financial management system used by many public and private companies and government entities to start, spend and monitor their financial statements.
In 2018, the global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Request for Sample Report with Toc @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1694292
The key players covered in this study
Compass Group
Sodexo
CBRE Group
Cushman?Wakefield
JLL
ISS Facilities Services
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asset & Space Management
Project Management
Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration
Energy & Environment Sustainability
Maintenance Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Real Estate & Infrastructure
Healthcare
Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us
Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.
Contact Us
+1 6269994607 (US)
+91 7507349866 (IND)
Email id :[email protected]
Website: www.researchtrades.com