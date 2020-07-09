GLOBAL EVENTS SEVICES MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025 , ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES ,FORECAST ,TRENDS

An event is a public gathering of public art at a certain time and place.The purpose of the event may be to enhance business profitability, celebration, entertainment and community causes.The most popular events include conferences and exhibitions, corporate events and seminars, promotions and fundraising, music and art performances, sports, festivals, trade shows and product launches.

In 2018, the global Events Sevices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Events Sevices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Events Sevices development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ATPI

Live Nation Entertainment

ACCESS Destination Services

BCD Meetings & Events

Oak View Group

AEG Worldwide

Riviera Events

Entertaining Asia

Questex

Cvent

Capita

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Music Concert

Festivals

Sports

Exhibitions & Conferences

Corporate Events & Seminar

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Sports

Education

Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

