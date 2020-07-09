Global DNA Sequencing Market Insights, Segment Analysis, Growth and Future Scope

The global DNA Sequencing market size is projected to achieve a lucrative growth based on the advent of technological innovations and extensive clinical applications. The market is expected to be led by consumable products, in terms of both size and growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). This is attributed to the extensive use of consumables for sample preparation, cluster generation, and other processes during the course of experiments.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dna-sequencing-market/report-sample

DNA sequencing make use of various technological platforms for fragmentation and sequencing studies. These technological platforms include sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single-molecule-real-time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. Sequencing by synthesis is the most widely used platform in sequencing protocols and is the largest contributor to the DNA sequencing market, on the basis of product type. The category is also anticipated to witness fastest growth in demand, during the forecast period.

Globally, North America holds the largest share in the global market, mainly due to factors such as the presence of large number of academic and research institutes, and availability of technologically advanced products, and presence of major players in the region.

Pre-Purchase inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=dna-sequencing-market

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Technology

Sequencing by synthesis

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single-molecule-real-time sequencing

Chain termination sequencing

Nanopore sequencing

By Application

Biomarkers and Cancer

Diagnostics

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

By End User