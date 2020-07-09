Astonishing growth in Investment Casting Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like ABB, Alcoa Corporation, Precision Castparts Corp, ThyssenKrupp AG, Amtek Group, Aristo Cast Corporation

The Investment Casting Market is Predicted to Reach to US$ 24,426.4 Mn in 2022, Due to Increasing Industrialization in APAC Region

The global research report titled Investment Casting Market has recently been published by Absolute Markets Insights. The study provides an overview of current statistics and future predictions of the Investment Casting Market. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and forecast period is 2020-2027. The study complies effective research methodologies such as primary and secondary research methodologies for the presentation of its effective study. Top level industries have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses. The report also enlists significant market companies which provide useful market insights into product types, features, capacity, and productivity.

Investment casting is expected to propel the market in future due to rising industrial sector in APAC region. Growing demand in aerospace & military sector to produce complex parts is also expected to further accelerate the market. However, need for high initial investment due to its skilled labor cost, different raw material, experts and expensive infrastructure is expected to hamper the market growth. Technological advancement in investment casting to cater better products to its clients is expected to create wide opportunities for the market to grow in future.

Investment Casting Market is Fragmented in Nature with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the significant players functioning in the investment casting market include ABB, Alcoa Corporation, Precision Castparts Corp, ThyssenKrupp AG, Amtek Group, Aristo Cast Corporation, Bharat Forge Ltd., CIREX, Doncasters Group Ltd, Georg Fischer Ltd., MetalTek International, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Inc., Nova Technocast, RLM Industries, Inc., Signicast, Solidscape Inc., The Anchor Danly Company, THOMPSON INVESTMENT CASTING and ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG.

Drivers and restraints impact the progress of Investment Casting Market are further examined in the research report. The current competitive scenario of the market study has been elaborated by examining the market situation on the global as well as on the domestic front. Finally, the study draws attention to manufacturers or service providers for a better understanding of the market.

Aerospace & Military Application Segment is Holding the Maximum Market Share during the Forecast Period

Aerospace & Military application is currently dominating the market. Civilian aircrafts and Jet propulsion for military offered investment casting the leading status in the casting industry. From heavy to small casting, investment casting technique is widely used for hi-tech applications. In terms of casting techniques, investment casting is expensive as compared to sand casting but the casting equipment are relatively cheaper. However, investment casting is extensively relied on for complex designs that can’t be created with the help of any other technique. It finds its application in jet engines and spacecraft etc. for producing parts such as bearing cages, exterior and interior sensors and cargo systems etc. Thus, owing to this reason it is anticipated to propel the Investment Casting Market in future.

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Have a Significant Share in the Forecast Period.

Asia Pacific is considered as the most attractive Investment Casting Market in the forecast period. This is due to rising government investment in aerospace & military sector. Emergence of China and India as global automobile hubs with many manufacturers shifting production base to these countries, has correspondingly influenced these countries demand for investment castings in the recent past. Furthermore, major economies like Japan, China, India, South Korea are expected to share major market share of investment casting market in the Asia pacific region. In January 2014, ABB completed an upgrade of the S4C+ controllers to the newer IRC5 controllers for 20 of the robots in its Seoul facility. They included the IRB 6400R, IRB 4400 and IRB 6600 used for foundry, die casting, surface treatment and material handling. This upgradation helped the company to cater better products to its clients.

In July 2015, Precision Castparts Corp. expanded its machining capabilities with the acquisition of NORANCO. PCC and Noranco leveraged their technical talent and operational expertise to strengthen the position as the prominent supplier of the most complex and critical components to the aerospace industry.

Investment Casting Market – By Process Type: Solid Mould Ceramic Shell Mould



Investment Casting Market – By Material Type: Superalloys Steels Aluminium Alloy Castings Titanium Alloy Castings Others (brass, glass)

Investment Casting Market – By Wax Type: Filled Pattern Waxes Non-filled Pattern Waxes Runner Waxes Water-soluble Waxes Repair Waxes Sticky Waxes

Investment Casting Market – By Application: Automotive Aerospace & Military Engineering Machinery General Industrial Machinery Medical

Investment Casting Market – By Region: North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



