Virtual Desktop Market Size, Historical Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Industry Set For Rapid Growth with Great CAGR by Forecast 2022 | Impact of COVID-19

Market Highlights

According to a detailed report released by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market is slated to acquire a major market valuation of USD 5 billion at a moderate CAGR of 9% over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The global virtual desktop market is influenced by several driving factors, such as the increasing deployment of BYOD and growing demand for workplace flexibility and for smart efficient tools, along with the advent of innovative devices better than the conventional desktop computer. Moreover, the rising usage of cloud technology in several end-use industry verticals, rapid adoption of technological advancements such as storage and graphic unit support, in virtual desktop interface (VDI) computers are also anticipated to contribute towards the market growth over the review period. The increase in mobile workforce and the increasing consumerization of information technology are also likely to create a positive impact on the revenue generation of the global virtual desktop market.

On the other hand, certain limitations such as the lack of education and training required for virtual desktop infrastructure, fluctuating prices, complicated software licensing and distribution, along with weak connections are estimated to hinder the market growth over the foreseeable future.

Segmentation:

The virtual desktop market trends have been segmented on the basis of deployment, product type, and vertical.

On the basis of the product type, the market has been segmented into laaS Cloud-Based VD, Private Hosting Cloud-Based VDI, DaaS Cloud-Based VD and Cloud-Based SaaS. Among these, cloud-based Saas is likely to acquire the largest share in the market due to the increasing adoption of virtual desktop in the telecom and IT sector, followed by laaS cloud-based VD, which is expected to reflect positive growth over the review period, owing to the rapid advancement of cloud-based services and technology.

Based on deployment, the virtual desktop market has been bifurcated into cloud-based VDI and on-premise VDI. Of these, cloud-based VDI is anticipated to lead the market over the assessment period owing to growing investment and rise in the research and development activities to meet the need for efficient work systems within organizations.

Based on the vertical, the market has been segmented into aerospace and defense, media and entertainment, logistics, manufacturing, BFSI, and IT and Telecom.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, namely the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

Among these, North America is projected to retain its dominance over the market and acquire a substantial market share over the review period. This growth is attributed to the increasing speed of startups and large enterprises, increasing need for desktop virtualization, and growing competitive pressure amid IT industries. Canada and the US are the most significant contributors to the virtual desktop market in this region.

Additionally, the virtual desktop market in the APAC region is projected to have the fastest growth. Japan, China, and India are the major countries that are propelling the growth of the market in this region. The growing trend of cloud technology in this region is expected to contribute towards the market growth over the foreseeable future.

Competitive Analysis

The key market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Dell, Inc. (U.S), Google,Inc. (U.S), Citrix Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corp. (U.S), VMware, Inc. (U.S), Red Hat Inc. (U.S), HP, Inc. (the U.S), IBM Corp. (U.S), NComputing Co.Ltd (U.S), and Mokafive (U.S).

Industry News

November 2019: Numecent, a US-based software technology company, announced its approved partnership with the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) program.

