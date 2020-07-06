Small Satellite Market 2020 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2026 | Orbital ATK (US) (acquired by Northrop Grumman Corporation, US), OHB AG (Germany), Airbus Defense and Space (France), Harris Corporation (US) (now L3Harris)

Global Small Satellite Market is valued approximately at USD 3.53 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.83 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Orbital ATK (US) (acquired by Northrop Grumman Corporation, US)

OHB AG (Germany)

Airbus Defense and Space (France)

Harris Corporation (US) (now L3Harris)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Thales Alenia Space (France)

Sierra Nevada Corporation

The Aerospace Corporation

Planet Labs Inc.

Boeing



By Type:

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Minisatellite

By End User:

Civil

Defence

Commercial

By Application:

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

Mapping & Navigation

Small Satellite Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Small Satellite Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Small Satellite Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Small Satellite Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Small Satellite Market (Brazil and Argentina),

— North America Small Satellite Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

•Small Satellite Market Overview

•Market Competition by Manufacturers

•Production Market Share by Regions

•Consumption by Regions

•Global Small Satellite Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

•Global Small Satellite Market Analysis by Applications

•Company Profiles and Key Figures in Small Satellite Business

•Small Satellite Manufacturing Cost Analysis

•Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

•Market Dynamics

•Global Small Satellite Market Forecast

•Research Findings and Conclusion

•Methodology and Data Source

