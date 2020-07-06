PROBIOTICS IN ANIMAL FEED MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION THROUGHOUT THE FORECAST PERIOD 2016 – 2028

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Probiotic in animal feed Market.

According to the report due to the demands for healthy livestock fuels the expansion of probiotic primarily based animal feed. It is expected to drive the growth of probiotics in the animal feed market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc, Calpis Co. Ltd., Provita Eurotech Ltd, Alltech, Protexin, Evonik, DuPont.

What are Probiotics?

Probiotics are the good micro-organisms such as bacteria and fungi requires for the growth of the animal immune system. Probiotic bacterium strains facilitate maintain healthy levels of good bacteria within the digestive tube, defensive the gut against pathogenic bacteria. Probiotic ingredients additionally include spore formers and yeast-based ingredients. Growing awareness among pet house owners, knie farmers, and hobbyists about the benefits of probiotics to animal health could be a major opportunity for businesses engaged in manufacturing probiotics.

Growing awareness among customers about animal nutrition is the key factor for probiotics growth in the animal feed market. Rising demand for quality animal products increased the demand for probiotics on the market for animal feed directly led to market growth. It is also expected to fuel market growth by increasing demand for cattle, pets and swine fees.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o Growing awareness regarding animal nutrition among customers boosts the demand for poultry probiotics in animal feed in the future.

o Increasing demand for quality animal product elevates the demand for the probiotics in the animal feed market.

o Demand for healthy livestock fuels the expansion of probiotic primarily based animal feed.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The report segments the probiotics market into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and the Rest of the World in the animal feed market by area. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the market for probiotics in animal feed.

Despite technological advances in the food & agricultural sector, North America and Western Europe were among the main regions. It is projected that the use of the latest technologies in agricultural activities and the existing processed food market would drive demand for probiotics on the animal feed market in those regions.

In addition, some of the major companies operating in this sector have offices in these areas. The Asia Pacific is predicted to be among the fastest-growing probiotic markets in animal feed during the forecast period. Food & Agriculture is one of the major contributors to the economies of the region.

Furthermore, government initiatives to encourage technological advances in this area are also one of the key factors for the growth of probiotics in the market for animal feeds. During the forecast period, the Middle East and the rest of the world are expected to be emerging regions for probiotics in the animal feed industry.

Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Bifidobacteria Probiotics

Streptococcus Thermophiles

Lactobacilli Probiotics

Enterococcus

Pediococcus

Yeast

Others

By Livestock:

Cattle

Pet Feed

Poultry

Swine Feed

Aquaculture

Others

By Form:

Dry

Capsule

Powder

Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Source

By Livestock

By Form

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Source

By Livestock

By Form

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Source

By Livestock

By Form

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Source

By Livestock

By Form

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Source

By Livestock

By Form

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Source

By Livestock

By Form

