North America Moringa Products Market 2027 – by Products (Leaf Powder, Tea, Oil, Seeds, Others); Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), and Countries

The North America Moringa Products market is accounted to US$ 1062.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2248.2 Mn by 2027.

Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moringa is known for its nutritional attributes and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhoea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. The leaves and pods of Moringa, are commonly eaten in parts of North America. In Western countries, the dried leaves are usually sold as dietary supplements, either in capsule or powdered form. Compared to the leaves, the pods have lower mineral and vitamin content; however, they are rich in vitamin C. Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body. ancient Egyptians used the oil extracted from moringa as a potent cure for skin disorders.

Key Players:

1. Moringa Malawi

2. Kuli Kuli Inc.

3. Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

4. Ancient Greenfileds

5. Green Virgin Products LLC

6. Earth Expo Company

Moringa oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which make it an ideal moisturizing agent as well as healing and soothing emollient for dry, rough skin; it thus can also be used in therapeutic massages. Perfume manufacturers approve the oil for its high power of absorbing and retaining even the most fugitive odors and for its stability. However, it is unsafe to expose the pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flowers make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages. There is no sufficient information available about the safety of consuming other parts of moringa during pregnancy. The North American market for moringa products is still underdeveloped. Only an acute portion of North American consumers know about moringa and its attributed advantages.

The North America Moringa Products market is segmented based on product as as leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds and others. The leaf powder is the dominating segment in the North America Moringa products market. The moringa plant is well known as one of the most nutrient-rich plants all over the North American region. The moringa leaf powder is made from naturally dried moringa leaves. The moringa leaf powder is widely known to boost curries, soups, stews, salads, and more that has a green spinach flavor. The tea that is made from the leaves of moringa or drumstick tree is a popular beverage with several foods and drinks manufacturers investing in on the trend. Moringa tea is becoming a popular choice among the health-conscious population, and the drink is also attributed to have several health benefits such as fat loss, blood pressure control, beauty benefits, and many more. The moringa oil is rich in vitamin C and can be used as an edible oil in regular cooking for stronger immunity. Moringa oil also contains anti-oxidants. These help in gaining energy and keeps one feeling fresh all day long. The moringa seeds possess a wide variety of nutrients that give these seeds anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The other segment includes capsules, juices, and others. Moringa capsules are natural supplements that are widely known to provide all the nutrients and health-promoting properties to feel vibrant and energized.

North America moringa products market is segmented based on country as -U.S., Canada and Mexico. The U.S. holds the largest share in the North America Moringa Products market, and the North America moringa products market in Canada is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. With increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the projected period. Moringa is highly popular in the North American market, and the major application includes food supplements. The dried leaves of moringa are marketed for a wide range of health benefits in North America. These benefits are based on their high level of antioxidant activity and chemical composition. Moringa is mainly imported from India in various North American countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico. Other products from the tree also have multiple health, food, and cosmetic uses. Therefore, the wide range of applications of moringa products in a variety of applications such as dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals is projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.