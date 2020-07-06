New Profitable Statistical Report on Cannabidiol Market with Profiling Global Key Players: Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Isodiol International Inc

This Cannabidiol Market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take the business towards the growth and success. The report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. What is more, Cannabidiol Market research report also comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. The report has been provided with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers advanced perspective of the market place.

Global Cannabidiol market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 33.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of spending being incurred on commercialized cannabis products.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound commonly found in hemp and marijuana plants, this extract is being studied to be developed as an effective anxiety medicine, pain reduction, and treatment of cognition improvements. This extract consists approximately forty percent of the entire plant and it is known to not cause any dependence effects on the human body.

Global Cannabidiol Market Trends:

By Source:

Hemp

Marijuana

By Product:

Food Grade

Therapeutic Grade

By Application:

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Neurogenerative Disorder

Fibromyalgia

Diabetes

Others

Food & Beverages

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cannabidiol market are Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Isodiol International Inc; Cannoid, LLC; Canopy Growth Corporation; Elixinol; FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES; NuLeaf Naturals, LLC; Aphria; Phyto Animal Health; PharmaHemp d.o.o.; Aurora Cannabis; CBD American Shaman; CV Sciences, Inc.; Kazmira; IrieCBD; HempLife Today; Cura CS among others.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Exactus, Inc. announced that they had acquired Green Goddess Extracts, based out of Florida, United States and dealing in the manufacturing & distribution of hemp products. This acquisition extends the manufacturing capabilities of Exactus, Inc. while complementing the existing portfolio of products, along with enhancing the distribution capabilities

In June 2019, Pure CBD Factory announced the availability of “Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures”, available in three sizes as well as in the form of a topical cream. All of the products have been organically created and under the Non-GMO certifications. This innovative launch is designed to meet the growing demand of CBD oil throughout the globe.

