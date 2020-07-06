Latest Report on Global Healthcare BPO Market Major Players are Accenture, Cognizant, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, United Health Group, Firstsource, Charles River

Healthcare BPO is commonly referred as healthcare business process outsourcing. Healthcare BPO is the strategy adopted by healthcare company to grow its business. This business process allows medical and hospital professionals to spend their valuable time on patient care.
Rise in number people seeking insurance a pressure to cut healthcare delivery cost, consolidation of the health care system will expected to boost the growth of global healthcare BPO market. Furthermore, rise in incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases expected to propel the global healthcare BPO market growth. Moreover, rise in CPO (Critical Process Outsourcing) will have the positive impact on global healthcare BPO market growth.
However, complex regulations and policies is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global healthcare BPO market. Also, hidden cost of outsourcing will affect the growth of global healthcare BPO market. Moreover, fear of losing visibility and control over the business process is expected to hinder the global healthcare BPO market growth.
Global Healthcare BPO Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Accenture, Infosys, IBM, GeBBS Healthcare Solution, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Genpact, Lonza, Omega Healthcare, R1RCM, Tata Consultancy Services,WNX Holdings, and Firstsource Solution.
Global Healthcare BPO Market Taxonomy
By Payer Service
- HR Services
- Care Management
- Member Management Service,
- Product Development and Business Acquisition Services
- Provider Management Services
- Billing and Account Management Services
- Claims Management Services
By Provider Service
- Patient Enrollment
- Patient Care
- Revenue Cycle Management
By Pharmaceutical Service
- Research & Development Activities
- Manufacturing, Sales & Management Activities
- Supply Chain Management and Logistics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
