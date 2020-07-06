Lactic Acid Market May See Big Move| Top Leaders- Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd, Futerro SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc

The Lactic Acid Market study report on the world market encompasses the evaluation of distinct parameters that uplift the growth of the global industry. Profound information on notable strategies adopted by vital firms along with their key impact on the industry growth has been administrated in this market document. In addition to this, all the industry manufacturers can utilize the market report to create themselves for facing difficult market challenges and facing further competition in the universal market. Lactic Acid Market report takes into consideration key market dynamics of sector. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined here.

Global lactic acid market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.42% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year.

Lactic acid is an acid which are usually found in sour milk and are also produced in the muscle tissue when a person exercises. They are usually colourless or yellowish. They are also prepared by the fermentation of molasses, potatoes, corn-starch and other. They can be processed synthetically and naturally. They are widely used in application such as food & beverages, personal care, industrial, polyactic acid and other. As they are biocompatible and biodegradable in nature they are also used labelling and packaging material.

Global Lactic Acid Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material

Corn

Sugarcane

Cassava

Other Crops

By Application

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Polyactic Acid

Others

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By End-User

Packaging

Textile

Electronics

Automotive

Biomedical

Other

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lactic acid market are Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd, Futerro SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Vigon International, Inc, Cargill, Incorporated., CELLULAC, Musashino Chemical (China) Co.,Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Galactic s.a., BASF SE, TEIJIN LIMITED., Synbra Technology bv, NatureWorks LLC, GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD., Mitushi Biopharma, Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co., Ltd., Jiaan Biotech among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Corbion nv announced that they have acquired lactic acid business of Archer Daniels Midland which includes the delivery and sales of sodium lactate, lactic acid and potassium lactate products. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in North America Market

In October 2015, Lotte announced the launch of their new milk chocolate product which contains good lactic acid bacteria. This sweet day’s lactic acid bacteria chocolate contains more advantageous bacteria. They are coated and stored within the fat of the products so can reach the stomach alive and will stay active for long. This product can also be stored in the room temperature

