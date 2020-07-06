Installation of Wireless Automation Networks is Expected to Boost Home Automation Market

The home automation market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in energy costs, rise in awareness for efficient energy usage among consumers, and technological advancements.

North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the home automation market, followed by Europe and Asia-pacific.

Download Sample Report here : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/278

In 2016, the safety & and security segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall home automation industry, as these systems allow users to monitor their homes from remote locations. Moreover, the entertainment segment in the home automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The luxury segment accounted for the maximum share in the global home automation market in 2016. The mainstream segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/278

The key players profiled in the home automation market include Crestron Electronics, Inc. AMX LLC. (Harman), Control4 Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc. Johnson Controls, Inc., Siemens AG, Zigbee alliance, Vantage Controls (Legrand), Savant Systems LLC., and ABB.

These players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership and acquisition to expand their foothold in the home automation market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Home Automation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/278?reqfor=covid

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/