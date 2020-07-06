Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market 2020 Top Key Players | Smipack, Texwrap Packaging Systems, ARPAC LLC, Axon

Allied Market Research has published a new report titled as,”Shrink Wrapping Machine Market by Process (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual), Product Type (L-Bar Sealers, I-Bar Sealers, and Other), and End User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Industrial & Household, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″.

According to this report; the global shrink wrapping machines market is expected to reach $617.0 million by 2025, from $1,032.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The global shrink wrapping machines market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increase in adoption of protected shipment of packaged goods in countries such as China, Australia, India, and other South Asian countries.

Nations such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan have started using shrink wrapping machines due to surge in e-commerce sectors. Furthermore, the L-bar sealer machines market is expected to experience rapid growth in the emerging economies due to rise in the food & beverage, dairy products, wine & spirits, pharmaceuticals, health & beauty, and household article industries.

The L-bar sealers segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for highest share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

North America region is expected to hold the highest market share. The U.S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC is one of the largest wholesale suppliers of all types of shrink wrapping machines including L-bar sealers and I-bar sealers in North America.

