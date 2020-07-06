Global Itaconic Acid Market Research Report 2020 | Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2027

Itaconic Acid is the type of bio-based product, also referred as methyl succinic acid, which is found by distillation process of citric acid, that is an organic component, and it is used for the production of acrylate latexes and acrylonitrile butadiene. Itaconic Acid Market is the niche market due to its limited consumption in various end use industries on availability of large number of substitute. Itaconic Acid is used for production of a styrene butadiene rubber, deodorants, adhesives, unsaturated polyesters, reinforced glass fibers, polyesters resins, fabric binders, ion exchange resins and organosiloxanes. Also, Itaconic Acid is applied for manufacturing of SBR latex, used in construction sector cement, motors, and coats.

Increase in trend of eco- friendly products due to increase in awareness towards green house emission is expected to boost the global itaconic acid market growth, during this forecast period. Itoconic acid is bio-degradable and non-toxic in nature which is used to manufacturing of sealants, finishing agents, paints and coatings, adhesives. Furthermore, rise in demand for the production of fiber reinforced polymer (FPR) composites, pipes, laminating resins, and electrical cabinets are expected to propel the global itaconic acid. Moreover, increase in usage of itconic acid in cosmetic products will have the global itaconic acid market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Qingdao Langyatai (Group) Co., Ltd, Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd, Jinan Huaming Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd, and Others.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Synthesis

Fermentation

By Application

Plasticizer

Lubricating Oil Additive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

