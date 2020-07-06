Fire Resistant Fabrics Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity |DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, TenCate Fabrics

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive. The Fire Resistant Fabrics Market report shares detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Fire Resistant Fabrics Market report enlists the leading competitors and provides the insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the Chemical and Materials industry. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type and applications.

Global fire resistant fabrics market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growing demand in end-user industries such as transport and aerospace industries which is driving the market growth

Rising need for fire resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing is a driver for this market

Strict rules and regulation regarding fire safety at workplace is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of developing an array of new variants from such fabrics assuring paramount performance and characteristics is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

High price and fluctuation in price of flame resistant fabrics is restraining the market growth

Lack of safety compliance and awareness among people is also hampering the market growth

Increasing industrialization in BRICS countries will hamper the market growth

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Type

Polyamide

Inherent Fire-Resistant Fabrics

Polybenzimidazole(PBI)

By End User

Defense & Public Safety Services

Firefighting & Law Enforcement

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, TenCate Fabrics, Milliken & Company, The Mount Vernon Company, SSMInd, Inc., Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Delcotex, Glen Raven, Inc., LENZING AG, Newtex Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Charles Parsons, Solvay, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Turning Star.

Chapter One Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Sales Market Share

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by product segments

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by Regions

Chapter Two Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market segments

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Competition by Players

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics and Revenue by Type

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics and Revenue by applicants

Chapter Three Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market marketing channel

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

