Explore the Future Outlook of Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) Market and Companies like: Bayer AG, Corteva, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm

Insect growth regulators market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for organic food products will act as a driving factor for the insect growth regulators market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Growing usage of environment-friendly insecticides, rising consumption of environment friendly pesticides, increasing adoption of organic farming techniques, rising adoption of environmentally safe crop protection products are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the insect growth regulators market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing research and development activities to improve the efficiency of insect growth regulators will further create new opportunities for the insect growth regulators market in the above mentioned period.

Insect growth regulators are chemical compounds that are synthetically produced for modifying the hormones of insects and pests to control their reproduction cycles. These regulators can be used for reducing the population levels of various insects such as fleas, cockroaches, mosquitos, and various others. These regulators are also used for inhibiting the growth/maturity of various insects which can subsequently result in the removal of these insects.

Global Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) Market Segmentation:

By Type: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors, Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics, Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents, Ecdysone Antagonists

By Form: Bait, Liquid, Aerosol

By Application: Agricultural & Garden, Livestock Pest, Commercial Pest Control, Others

By End-User: Agriculture, Residential, Commercial

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Bayer AG, Corteva, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Central Life Sciences, Valent U.S.A. LLC, Russell IPM Ltd, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, OHP, Inc., Control Solutions, Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, Certis USA L.L.C., Atticus LLC.

Drivers and Restraints of the Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) market

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands for eco-friendly products for crop protection; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising levels of application areas for these compounds in commercial pest control is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of effectiveness throughout the pest and insect growth stage; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of operability as an individual controlling compound and requiring various combination of products to provide effective results restricts the market growth

Slower efficiency in product operations is expected is another factor impeding the growth of this market

