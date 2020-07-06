 Cost Estimating Software Market Estimated To Flourish By 2027 Competitiors Bluebeam,BuildingConnected,Builterra Inc.,Cleopatra Enterprise,Connecteam,eTakeoff,FastEST,GanttPRO,Glodon,Invoice Simple,JBKnowledge,Microsoft,MTI Systems,Nomitech,PRICE Systems,PrioSoft,ProEst,Quilder,QuoteSoft

Plan your budget with the help of the cost estimating software. You can divide your plan into assignments, set cost for them as well as for virtual resources and team member and eventually, get the cost of the whole project.

Cost estimating software is computer software designed to predict how much a project will cost, what materials they need, how much of it they need to order and financial side of the business.

In 2020, the global Cost Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2028.

The key players covered in this study

PRISM

ACCA software

Advanced Electrical Technologies

AppliCad

Bidding Professionals

Bluebeam

BuildingConnected

Builterra Inc.

Cleopatra Enterprise

Connecteam

eTakeoff

FastEST

GanttPRO

Glodon

Invoice Simple

JBKnowledge

Microsoft

MTI Systems

Nomitech

PRICE Systems

PrioSoft

ProEst

Quilder

QuoteSoft

RedTeam

Speedinvoice

Takeoff Live

UDA Technologies

Vision InfoSoft

This report focuses on the global Cost Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cost Estimating Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Mining Industry

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Infrastructure Industry

Energy Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cost Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cost Estimating Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

