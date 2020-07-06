 Cost Estimating Software Market Estimated To Flourish By 2027 Competitiors Bluebeam,BuildingConnected,Builterra Inc.,Cleopatra Enterprise,Connecteam,eTakeoff,FastEST,GanttPRO,Glodon,Invoice Simple,JBKnowledge,Microsoft,MTI Systems,Nomitech,PRICE Systems,PrioSoft,ProEst,Quilder,QuoteSoft

Plan your budget with the help of the cost estimating software. You can divide your plan into assignments, set cost for them as well as for virtual resources and team member and eventually, get the cost of the whole project.
Cost estimating software is computer software designed to predict how much a project will cost, what materials they need, how much of it they need to order and financial side of the business.
In 2020, the global Cost Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2028.
The key players covered in this study
PRISM
ACCA software
Advanced Electrical Technologies
AppliCad
Bidding Professionals
Bluebeam
BuildingConnected
Builterra Inc.
Cleopatra Enterprise
Connecteam
eTakeoff
FastEST
GanttPRO
Glodon
Invoice Simple
JBKnowledge
Microsoft
MTI Systems
Nomitech
PRICE Systems
PrioSoft
ProEst
Quilder
QuoteSoft
RedTeam
Speedinvoice
Takeoff Live
UDA Technologies
Vision InfoSoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Mining Industry
Construction Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Infrastructure Industry
Energy Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cost Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cost Estimating Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
