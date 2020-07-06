Complementary and Alternative Medicines Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

The increase in the use of traditional therapies and medicines, surging geriatric population, side-effects of allopathic medicines, and increasing awareness about alternative medicines are the positive influencers of the complementary and alternative medicines market. It valued $192.0 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach $271.8 billion by 2024, advancing at a 6.0% CAGR during 2019-2024.

The growth in the complementary and alternative medicines market is due to the increasing popularity of traditional medicines among people. Many Asian countries, such as India, Japan, and China, have been practicing traditional medication systems since time immemorial for treating common ailments as well as potentially life-threatening diseases.

In China, for pain management and maintaining good health, cupping, acupuncture, and qigong are practiced. For treating conditions such as cough, cold, gastrointestinal disorders, and insomnia, a large number of people use traditional medication, as reported by the World Health Organization.

The segmentations of the complementary and alternative medicines market are region, type, mode of service, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is classified into energy-based, nature-based, manipulative body-based, and mind–body intervention-based.

Market Segmentation by Type

Nature-Based Ayurveda Homeopathic Mud therapy

Mind-Body Intervention-Based Yoga, meditation, tai chi, and qigong Biofeedback Guided imagery Hypnosis

Manipulative Body-Based Chiropractic Physiotherapy Massage Acupuncture

Energy-Based Reiki Electromagnetic therapy



Market Segmentation by Application

Depression and Anxiety

Pain Management

Chronic Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infertility

Skin Disorders

Weight Loss

Others

Market Segmentation by Mode of Service